PSG 0-0 Nice: Parisians' player ratings as league leaders are held to frustrating goalless draw | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Nice in Paris in their Ligue 1 clash on Wednesday. Despite finishing with 71% possession and 22 shots, the Parisians failed to break down the stubborn visitors.

Without Neymar, who succumbed to a serious ankle injury in the last game, Mauricio Pochettino's side had their task cut out. But even Lionel Messi, fresh off winning his seventh Ballon d'Or, and Kylian Mbappe couldn't inspire a breakthrough.

The latter had a great chance midway through the second period but sliced his shot agonizingly wide.

PSG remain at the top of the table but their performances haven't been fully convincing lately, while Pochettino's future is also coming increasingly under question.

Here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

The PSG custodian wasn't called up much, but made a good save off Andy Delort's header that was directed right at him.

Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

His passing was first-rate, but there was little else to write home about the Moroccan's game as he struggled to make a notable impact.

Marquinhos - 7/10

The PSG captain wasn't tested in the match so had a lot of time to drift further forward and push their cause.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6/10

The Frenchman was solid in defense and made a fine last-ditch tackle on Delort in the first half too.

Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

Quick on the feet, adventerous and biting at the heels of Nice for the ball, Mendes was solid defensively.

Idrissa Gueye - 6.5/10

He didn't do much wrong in midfield but his shots were wayward, firing two awfully off-target.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

The midfielder was key to impeding Nice's attacking movements, reading the game brilliantly to make two clearances and three interceptions.

Eric Ebimbe - 7/10

He blazed a half-chance into the stands early on but looked sound defensively.

Angel Di Maria - 7.5/10

The Argentine tried to create chances, as emphasized by his five key passes, but he wasted quite a few chances himself with wayward finishing.

Lionel Messi - 7.5/10

Nice did a commendable job of keeping Messi at arm's length. He managed to create a few good chances but they came to nothing.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😬 Leo Messi has scored one goal from 30 attempts in Ligue 1 this season 😬 Leo Messi has scored one goal from 30 attempts in Ligue 1 this season

Kylian Mbappe - 7.5/10

A huge threat on the wings but Mbappe, too, lacked the end-product, missing a few gilt-edged chances, especially in the 64th minute when he missed from close-range.

Substitutes:

Marco Verratti - 6/10

His passing prowess was once again on display, although they came to nothing.

Leandro Paredes - N/A

Paredes looked clueless on the ball.

Mauro Icardi - N/A

He missed a good chance in stoppage-time from a nice Mbappe flick.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava