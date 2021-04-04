PSG 0-1 Lille: Player Ratings for Parisians as Neymar sees red in a crucial top of the table clash | Ligue 1 2020-21

PSG lost 1-0 to Lille in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash. Jonathan David scored the only goal of the match in the 20th minute to seal all three points for his side. The Canadian scored from a Jonathan Ikone cross.

Lille now sit at the top of the league table with 66 points. PSG are second with three fewer points than Lille.

Neymar was also sent off in his first start after a long spell on the sidelines. The Brazilian was shown his marching orders after he pushed Tiago Djalo in the dying minutes of the game. Djalo was also sent-off for his foul-mouthed rant following the incident.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings for Paris-Saint Germain.

Keylor Navas - 7/10

Keylor Navas could not do anything to stop Jonathan David from scoring the only goal of the game. But he made a couple of stunning saves to deny Burak Yilmaz and Jonathan Bamba and ensure his side still had a fighting chance.

Abdou Diallo - 5.5/10

Abdou Diallo endured a difficult game against Lille as he was troubled by Ikone and Renato Sanches throughout. The 24-year-old hardly provided anything going forward for PSG.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos put in a solid display for PSG at the back. The Brazilian did not put a foot wrong. He could not have done anything to fend off David's goal.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

Presnel Kimpembe combined well with Marquinhos at the back. He was great defensively and also showed great intent when moving forward. Kimpembe won 4 duels, made 2 clearances, recovered possession 10 times and made 3 interceptions for his side.

Thilo Kehrer - 5/10

Thilo Kehrer had a game to forget. He couldn't make a substantial contribution to the game. Kehrer looked lost for ideas and was evidently uncomfortable for the entirety of the game.

Idrissa Gueye - 7/10

Idrissa Gueye failed to capitalize on his bright start as he faded away as the game progressed further. The 31-year-old performed his defensive duties as he made 12 recoveries and won 6 duels, but failed to take control of the midfield for PSG.

Leandro Paredes - 6.5/10

Leandro Paredes also struggled in the center of the park, but showed more desire to create something high up the pitch for PSG. The Argentine started taking hold of the proceedings in the second half. He surely missed Marco Verratti alongside him.

Angel di Maria - 7/10

Angel di Maria was the only attacker who looked threatening up-front for PSG. The Argentine took on Lille's defense with ease and created some great chances. Di Maria won 6 duels, made 2 recoveries, created 3 chances and completed 3 dribbles throughout the game.

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

Kylian Mbappe terrified the visitors' defenders with his electrifying pace, but looked rusty in the final third for PSG. The Frenchman found it difficult to penetrate the box and produce something for his side.

Neymar - 5/10

The Brazilian started for PSG for the first time after being sidelined for over a month. But it all went wrong for Neymar as he was eventually sent off in the dying moments of the game. The former Barcelona star had an awful outing as he lost 14 duels and gave away possession 5 times.

88' A second yellow card for @neymarjr, he is sent off 🟥#PSGLOSC — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 3, 2021

Moise Kean- 5.5/10

Moise Kean was hardly involved in the gameplay as he was successfully isolated by the visitors high up the pitch. He provided the much-needed physicality up-front, but failed to cause Lille any real problems.

Ratings of PSG Substitutes

Julian Draxler - 6/10

Julian Draxler tried breaking the opposition lines, but could not. Lille had sorted out their defensive shape and hardly let anything pass through.

Mitchel Bakker - 6/10

Mitchell Bakker tried to produce something going forward. The 20-year-old livened up the flank with his darting runs.

Colin Dagba came on for Kehrer in the 64th minute of the game. Although he provided some defensive stability at the back, he hardly offered anything offensively for PSG.

Rafinha - 6/10

Rafinha failed to leave his mark on the game as by the time he came on, Lille were just looking to absorb all the pressure.