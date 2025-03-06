PSG 0-1 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as Harvey Elliott scores late in a smash-and-grab win | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Liverpool secured a late 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, March 5. The return leg will be played on Tuesday, March 11.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

PSG showed up for this game as if they have been waiting to exact revenge on Liverpool for a result in the past. With 68% of the ball in the first half, the Parisians looked formidable and played with eagerness to take the early lead. However, despite several attempts, they were frustrated by Alisson in the Reds' goal, who made one save after another.

With 12 first-half attempts, PSG should have at least had a sniff of Liverpool's goal, but the Brazilian made some crucial stops. On the other end, the Reds did not have much to show for their efforts in the first half as they attempted one shot and it was off-target. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia appeared to have handed the hosts the lead after 22 minutes but it was canceled upon VAR review.

Ad

The teams were tied goalless at the half-time interval.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The second half brought more of the same in terms of PSG dominating possession and Liverpool playing second-fiddle. In terms of attempts as well, the Parisians were relentless but were met with firm resistance from Alisson. Most of the hosts' attackers and midfielders put in good performances but they were all in vain due to the efforts of one man in the visitors' net.

Liverpool, on the other hand, attempted just one shot in the second half and that turned out to be the match-winning goal. Harvey Elliott, who only came on in the 86th minute, converted a pass from Darwin Nunez just a minute after entering the field of play. There was very little time for PSG to do anything or find a response as they failed to do so despite five added minutes.

Ad

The Reds secured a narrow win, and on that note, here are their player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 9.5/10

Alisson made nine fantastic saves to keep Liverpool firmly in the tie. He also distributed the ball with 57% accuracy and played 10 long balls as well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

Trent had a mixed game in defence as he was dribbled past six times and lost possession 15 times. However, he won four duels and made three clearances.

Ad

Ibrahima Konate - 7.5/10

Konate had a good game at the back for his team, winning his only duel and making four clearances and three blocked shots.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

Van Dijk had a decent game in defence for Liverpool as he made two interceptions, three blocks and two clearances as well.

Andrew Robertson - 7.5/10

Robertson played well at the back, winning two duels and making five clearances, one block and one interception as well.

Ad

Ryan Gravenberch - 6.5/10

Gravenberch had a decent game in midfield but went slightly under the radar in this one and could not make as big an impact as he would have liked.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6.5/10

Mac Allister put in a subpar performance as well, winning just two of nine duels and playing just one key pass throughout the match.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Salah had a rare off-game where nothing worked for him. He lost all his eight duels, did not attempt a single shot and also failed to complete even one of his four dribble attempts.

Ad

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.5/10

Szoboszlai passed the ball with 67% accuracy and won just one of four duels in a subpar performance in midfield for Liverpool.

Luis Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz started the game on the left flank for the Reds but failed to make an impact on the proceedings.

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Jota remained quite isolated from rest of the Liverpool players for most of his time on the pitch as PSG did a good job of nullifying his threat.

Ad

Substitutes

Curtis Jones - 6.5/10

He replaced Diaz in the second period but could not make an impact.

Darwin Nunez - 7/10

He came on in place of Jota and provided the assist for Liverpool's winner late in the contest.

Wataru Endo - 6.5/10

He replaced Gravenberch late in the game and put in a decent cameo.

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

He came on late in the game and scored with essentially his first touch to win it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback