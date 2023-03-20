PSG 0-2 Rennes: Parisians' Player Ratings from a disappointing defeat | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 2-0 to Stade Rennais (Rennes) in Ligue 1 on Sunday, March 19. Following the result, second-placed RC Lens are within a single-digit margin of the Parisians as they trail by nine points.

Christophe Galtier's men entered this contest on the back of three wins and two defeats in their last five games across competitions. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League following a 3-0 aggregate humbling by Bayern Munich. However, they won their last league outing 2-1 against Brest.

Galtier named a strong lineup for this game as he looked to continue to push further away from the chasing pack.

The first half was pretty evenly-matched as PSG and Rennes shared the ball for nearly equal amount of time. The hosts kept the ball for 56% of the first period and attempted six shots, hitting the target four times. The visitors, on the other hand, attempted four shots but hit the target just once. It was a free-flowing game and looked likely to remain goalless heading into half-time.

However, Karl Toko Ekambi had other ideas. Following an assist from Benjamin Bourigeaud, he was in the right place at the right time to convert to make it 1-0 to the visitors on the cusp of half-time. Despite being the better team in terms of attacking momentum, PSG found themselves trailing by a goal at the break.

Galtier made one alteration at the break as he brought Warren Zaire-Emery onto the pitch in place of Timothee Pembele. He made this move in order to allow PSG to gain and keep more control in central areas of the pitch where they could build attacks from. However, the plan was quashed before it could work as Rennes extended their lead just three minutes after the break.

Lesley Ugochukwu provided an assist for Arnaud Kalimuendo, who scored with a good finish to make it 2-0 after 48 minutes. Despite having nearly an entire half to defend, Rennes did well to shut PSG out.

The hosts had 63% of the ball in the second half and attempted 11 shots, hitting the target four times. The visitors, on the other hand, kept the ball for 37% of the time, attempting six shots with two on target.

PSG were unable to find a way back into the game as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Rennes. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Donnarumma did very little today as he made just one save and passed the ball with 96% accuracy.

Juan Bernat - 6/10

Bernat had a decent outing on defense as he won two of his four duels, making two clearances, one interception and one tackle in the process.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

Pereira had a good game on defense as he won five of his seven duels, making three clearances and one tackle in the process. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy, including three long balls.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu - 7/10

Bitshiabu put in a solid defensive display as he won four duels, making two clearances, two blocks, two tackles and one interception. He also played two long balls.

Timothee Pembele - 6.5/10

Pembele had a decent game on the right flank and was active on both ends of the pitch.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

Vitinha was sharp in midfield as he passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including two key passes and one long ball. He also won five duels, making three tackles in the process.

Marco Verratti - 7.5/10

Verratti had an amazing game and touched the ball a whopping 125 times. He completed 96 passes with 91% accuracy, including four key passes and two long balls. He also made two interceptions and one tackle.

Fabian Ruiz - 6.5/10

Ruiz had a decent game in midfield but was unable to impact PSG's play in the final third.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Mendes was active on PSG's left flank. He won 11 duels, making two tackles, one clearance and one interception in the process. He also played two key passes and completed three dribbles.

Lionel Messi - 7.5/10

Messi was sharp with the ball at his feet and had a great game. He attempted four shots, hitting the target just twice. Messi completed five key passes, one cross and two long balls. He also won three duels and completed two dribbles.

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

Mbappe attempted six shots on goal, hitting the target thrice, but failing to score a goal for PSG. He also won three duels and played two key passes.

Substitutes

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6/10

Zaire-Emery came on in the second half and played well but was booked for a foul late in the game.

Renato Sanches - 6.5/10

Sanches replaced Bernat and put in a decent performance.

Hugo Ekitike - 7/10

Ekitike put in a decent cameo, having come onto the pitch just before the hour-mark.

