PSG 1-0 Brest: 5 Hits and Flops as Lionel Messi dazzles and Donnarumma makes crucial penalty save | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Stade Brestois (Brest) 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, September 10.

Brest came into this game having earned just five points from their opening six games. They were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Strasbourg last time around, a game they should have won, having kept 60% possession with 11 shots. However, things were about to get a lot tougher against the defending champions.

PSG, on the other hand, earned 16 points from their opening six fixtures. They have scored a whopping 25 goals in these games, including a 3-0 win at Nantes last time around. Christophe Galtier brought Sergio Ramos back into the lineup as they looked to win and return to the top of Ligue 1 ahead of high-flying Lens.

Both teams made good starts to the game, with PSG dominating possession of the ball as expected. Brest, too, did not sit back and ventured forward and attempted a few shots on goal early on. They nearly grabbed the lead early on via former Leicester City striker Islam Slimani. However, the Algerian failed to convert as the Parisians escaped trouble.

There was drama midway through the period as Chistophe Herelle was shown a straight red card for hacking Neymar down outside Brest's 18-yard box. However, VAR took over the situation and deemed Neymar offside before a foul was committed. Herelle's red card was subsequently canceled as play was pulled back.

PSG took the lead shortly after as Lionel Messi played a delightful lofted pass into Neymar's path. He took a deft touch to bring it down before smashing it accurately into the bottom-right corner to make it 1-0 after 30 minutes. It was the Brazilian's eighth goal of the season and his 14th goal contribution.

The hosts had a few more chances through Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. However, Marco Bizot did well to deny them as they went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

PSG showed no signs of slowing down as they came out with all guns blazing for the second half. Brendan Chardonnet was shown a yellow card within minutes of the restart as he committed a foul to disrupt play. Messi had a chance to double PSG's lead moments later but saw his header bounce back off the post.

Brest showed tremendous character as they defended with spirit and did not allow the hosts an easy run at goal. They caused problems on the other end of the pitch as Presnel Kimpembe conceded a penalty after 70 minutes. Islam Slimani stepped up but failed to give Brest the lead as his strike was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Galtier then made a host of changes as he looked to keep XI fresh and give some key players rest considering the upcoming schedule. It gave Brest a few opportunities as they created the bulk of their chances for a 10-minute spell before the 80th minute.

However, PSG had too much quality as they held Brest off to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Vitinha

PSG made a swift move to secure the signing of Vitinha from FC Porto for a fee in the region of €40 million this summer. He has since been picked ahead of Leandro Paredes, who eventually departed for Juventus for more game time. He has a one-year loan with an option to buy next summer.

Vitinha has appeared in nearly all of PSG's games this season, forming a stunning partnership with Marco Verratti. His ability to dribble forward with the ball and pick the right passes in the build-up has made him an important asset for the Parisians. Their transition from defense to attack has become much smoother.

#4. Flop - Islam Slimani

Slimani is yet to get on the scoresheet for his new side Brest, having joined following the expiration of his contract with Sporting CP.

He missed a big chance early in the game which could have put Brest 1-0 up. Slimani also squandered a chance to draw his side level in the second half as he missed from the penalty spot. His strike was well-anticipated by Donnarumma. However, he could have hit it with more conviction in the first place.

#3. Hit - The use of VAR

In the last few weeks, there have been some questionable calls made by VAR in the Premier League and Europa League. Officials have made decisions that have completely altered the course of the game they were in charge of. It has left a sour taste in the mouth of several professionals and fans alike. However, the VAR usage for this game was spot-on.

Neymar broke through Brest's lines midway through the first half and was hacked down during what appeared to be a clear run at goal. The referee made the decision to show him a red card.

In the usual circumstances, VAR officials would only review the incident, but they reviewed the entire passage of play and noticed the Brazilian was offside. They instructed on-field referee Jeremie Pignard to reverse his decision and cancel the red card shown to Herelle.

#2. Hit - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma has already made 294 senior club appearances despite only being 23 years of age. He has already kept 104 clean sheets and displayed his prowess of saving penalties in last year's UEFA Euro championship as Italy lifted the cup.

Presnel Kimpembe conceded a penalty midway through the second half, giving Slimani and Brest the perfect chance to equalize. However, Donnarumma made a stunning save, diving fully-stretched to his left and palming the ball away.

#1. Hit - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi played another wonderful game tonight, showcasing his skills on the ball. In seven games prior to this one, the Argentine had already made 10 goal contributions. He added to that with a delightful and pinpoint lofted pass for Neymar to give PSG the lead after 30 minutes.

He came close to scoring a goal just after the restart, rising to meet the ball with his head as it bounced off the left upright. Overall, he put in a remarkable performance.

