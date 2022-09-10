PSG 1-0 Brest: Parisians' Player Ratings as Lionel Messi and Neymar combine for a trademark goal to seal the win | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 1-0 win over Stade Brestois (Brest) in Ligue 1 on Saturday, September 10.

Brest came into this game having earned just five points from their opening six games. They were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Strasbourg last time around, a game they should have won, having kept 60% possession with 11 shots. However, things were about to get a lot tougher against the defending champions.

The Parisians, on the other hand, earned 16 points from their opening six fixtures. They have scored a whopping 25 goals in these games, including a 3-0 win at Nantes last time around. Christophe Galtier brought Sergio Ramos back into the lineup as they looked to win and return to the top of Ligue 1 ahead of high-flying Lens.

Both teams made good starts to the game, with PSG dominating possession of the ball as expected. Brest, too, did not sit back and ventured forward and attempted a few shots on goal early on. They nearly grabbed the lead early on via former Leicester City striker Islam Slimani. However, the Algerian failed to convert as the Parisians escaped trouble.

There was drama midway through the period as Chistophe Herelle was shown a straight red card for hacking Neymar down outside Brest's 18-yard box. However, VAR took over the situation and deemed Neymar offside before a foul was committed. Herelle's red card was subsequently canceled as play was pulled back.

PSG took the lead shortly after as Lionel Messi played a delightful lofted pass into Neymar's path. He took a deft touch to bring it down before smashing it accurately into the bottom-right corner to make it 1-0 after 30 minutes. It was the Brazilian's eighth goal of the season and his 14th goal contribution.

PSG had a few more chances through Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. However, Marco Bizot did well to deny them as they went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

PSG showed no signs of slowing down as they came out with all guns blazing for the second half. Brendan Chardonnet was shown a yellow card within minutes of the restart as he committed a foul to disrupt play. Messi had a chance to double PSG's lead moments later but saw his header bounce back off the post.

Brest showed tremendous character as they defended with spirit and did not allow the hosts an easy run at goal. They caused problems on the other end of the pitch as Presnel Kimpembe conceded a penalty after 70 minutes. Islam Slimani stepped up but failed to give Brest the lead as his strike was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Galtier then made a host of changes as he looked to keep XI fresh and give some key players rest considering the upcoming schedule. It gave Brest a few opportunities as they created the bulk of their chances for a 10-minute spell before the 80th minute.

However, PSG had too much quality as they held Brest off to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win. That said, let's take a detailed look at how the hosts' players fared in the match.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 8/10

Donnarumma made a few early stops for PSG as their outfielders made a slow start to the game. He made three saves and punched the ball clear once. He also distributed the ball with 86% accuracy, including three long balls. He also saved a penalty in a key moment that arguably saved his side's blushes.

Sergio Ramos - 7.5/10

Ramos was brought back into the lineup and made a decent start, but was occasionally drawn into committing silly fouls. He won five of his eight duels and made three clearances and three interceptions. He also played four accurate long balls.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

Pereira seems to have adapted brilliantly as a centre-back, looking alert and composed at the heart of PSG's defense. He won three of his five duels and made four clearances, one tackle and one interception. Pereira was also booked in the game for a foul.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

Kimpembe was strong in the challenge and looked composed in defense. However, he made a mistake and gave away a penalty in the second half, which he was lucky Brest failed to convert.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

Hakimi was lively on the right flank as he made supporting runs in attack and also tracked back on defense. He won five of his six duels and completed two dribbles. He also played one accurate long ball.

Vitinha - 7/10

Vitinha has been a revelation in PSG's midfield this season, cementing the spot he took from Leandro Paredes. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including one accurate long ball. He completed two dribbles and won four of his nine duels.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

Verratti was sharp in midfield and distributed the ball well. He completed 73 passes with 97% accuracy, including one long ball. He won five of his eight duels and made two tackles and one interception. Verratti was subbed off shortly after the hour-mark.

Juan Bernat - 6.5/10

Bernat was more of an offensive presence than a defensive one as he spent most of his time in the opposition's half. He made one key pass, one interception, and one clearance, and was subbed off after 78 minutes.

Lionel Messi - 9/10

Messi continued to show his excellence as a playmaker and provided an assist for PSG's opener. He attempted four shots, of which two were on target and one hit the post. Messi passed the ball with 81% accuracy, including four key passes, one cross and three long balls. He created three big chances for his side in a brilliant attacking display.

Neymar - 7.5/10

Neymar looked lively as he made several runs into dangerous areas. He was rewarded for his persistence as he gave his side the lead after 30 minutes. He played three key passes and two accurate long balls. Neymar won four of his 11 duels but was booked for a foul in the first half.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Mbappe attempted four shots, of which just one was on target and was saved by Marco Bizot. He played one key pass, created one big chance, and won four of his seven duels. However, it was a slow day at the office for Mbappe in front of goal.

Substitutes

Fabian Ruiz - 7/10

Ruiz came on to replace Verratti just after the hour-mark and played well. He won four of his five duels and made three tackles.

Pablo Sarabia - 6.5/10

Sarabia replaced Neymar and looked good in attack. He played one key pass and one accurate cross.

Hugo Ekitike - 6.5/10

Ekitike came on to replace Neymar in the second half. He played one key pass and won just one of his six duels.

Nuno Mendes - 6/10

Mendes came on in the second half and played well. However, he also received a yellow card for a silly foul.

Marquinhos - N/A

Marquinhos came on in the dying embers and nearly scored with his first touch. However, he did not contribute much apart from that and played very few minutes to warrant a rating.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar