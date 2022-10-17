PSG 1-0 Marseille: 5 Hits and Flops as Neymar scores and Lionel Messi's free-kick hits the crossbar | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Marseille 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday, October 16. The result saw them extend their lead at the top of the table to three points.

PSG entered this contest on the back of three wins and three draws in their last six games across competitions. Of those, the last three have been consecutive draws. Christophe Galtier's men have displayed signs of a drop-off in the past few weeks and his players were eager to break the hoodoo.

While Sergio Ramos missed out due to his red card in the last game, Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe were ruled out due to injuries. The in-form trio of Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe all started as the Parisians were eager to win.

PSG made a strong start to the game and kept possession of the ball to dictate the tempo. They attempted seven shots on target in the first period but were denied by a determined Pau Lopez. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi came the closest to scoring for the hosts. The former saw his shot saved while the latter's free-kick attempt rattled the crossbar.

Amine Harit had the best opportunity to score for Marseille as he found himself in open space 20 yards from goal. However, his effort was tame and easy for Gianluigi Donnarumma to gather. The Italian custodian made three saves in the first period to deny the visitors.

Neymar broke the deadlock after 47 minutes of frustration as he scored with a delightful first-touch finish into the bottom-right corner. Kylian Mbappe crossed the ball to the Brazilian after receiving it from Vitinha. PSG carried a one-goal lead into the break.

The second half produced more off-the-ball drama than it did footballing action. Players from both teams were involved in multiple melees as the game heated up. Marseille made the stronger start to the second half as they attempted four shots on target, only for Donnarumma to save all. PSG were slow out of the blocks but slowly built momentum.

However, the game became bitter midway through the second period as players put in vengeful tackles. Samuel Gigot was the prime example as he slashed through Neymar and was sent off for violent conduct. Despite going down to 10 men, the visitors put up a good fight.

However, it simply was not enough to prevent PSG from winning the game 1-0. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Lionel Messi

Messi made a strong start to the game and played an integral part in shifting the momentum in PSG's favor with his play in the final third. He took up positions in pockets near the edge of the box and looked to play his teammates through on goal.

He attempted a total of six shots, with three on target and the other three going wide. His free-kick attempt in the first half smashed against the crossbar and bounced out. He played three key passes, three long balls and one cross. He also won six of his 14 duels in a wonderful display.

#4. Flop - Samuel Gigot

Samuel Gigot was brought on by Marseille just before half-time to replace Eric Bailly, who picked up an injury. He was on the pitch for less than 30 minutes when he decided to put in a two-footed tackle on Neymar. The referee was well-positioned to see the tackle and made his decision instantaneously.

#3. Hit - Neymar

Neymar scored what proved to be the winning goal as he combined well with Mbappe to break through Marseille's defense. He made a sharp run into the danger area of the box, where Mbappe's cross arrived perfectly in his path. He redirected the ball goalwards with a smart touch that saw the ball spin away from Pau Lopez in goal and into the net off the post.

#2. Hit - Pau Lopez

Pau Lopez played a great game and did extremely well to keep Marseille in the game. He made eight stunning saves to deny PSG. Seven of those came in the first half, while one save came in the second period.

#1. Hit - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma had a great game between the sticks and showed his world class abilities as he made several stops. He made three saves in the first period and made four more in the second half. He was awarded the player of the match for his strong performance.

#PSGOM | FOCUSGianluigi Donnarumma v Marseille:🧤 7 saves3 saved shots from inside the box🥊 1 punch1 clearance37 touches16/20 accurate passes8.4 Sofascore ratingOur Le Classique man of the match! 🔎 | FOCUSGianluigi Donnarumma v Marseille:🧤 7 saves📥 3 saved shots from inside the box🥊 1 punch🚀 1 clearance👌 37 touches👟 16/20 accurate passes📈 8.4 Sofascore ratingOur Le Classique man of the match! 💫#PSGOM https://t.co/8fc6byCXOk

