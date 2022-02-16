PSG 1-0 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as Kylian Mbappe stuns Los Blancos with late winner | UEFA Champions 2021-22

PSG picked up a crucial first-leg victory in their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League this week as they edged Real Madrid to a narrow 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes. The hosts were a dominant force in the game but needed a late strike from Kylian Mbappe to make their possession count.

Real Madrid failed to give Gianluigi Donnarumma a busy day and will need to find an alternative plan in the second leg. PSG hold an important advantage at the moment and will take plenty of heart from a well-deserved clean sheet and victory.

PSG were utterly dominant in the first half and starved Real Madrid of the ball for large parts of the first half. Los Blancos were resolute in their defensive stand against the Parisians but were troubled by the occasional French foray.

Real Madrid saw very little of the ball in the first half-hour as Verratti and Messi dominated the midfield with ease. PSG were largely unable to create concrete chances, however, and went into half-time without causing Thibaut Courtois too many problems.

Real Madrid struggled to break free against PSG

Real Madrid made a relatively better start to the second half but eventually retreated into their half as PSG grew into their stride. The hosts' approach paid dividends as Kylian Mbappe won the side a penalty, but Thibaut Courtois stepped up to save Lionel Messi's strike.

PSG continued to bombard Real Madrid's goal towards the end of the game, however, and finally found the back of the net after a piece of magic from Kylian Mbappe. The French giants have the upper hand in the tie with a first-leg lead that could prove immensely useful at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#5 The away-goal rule - did Real Madrid try hard enough?

Real Madrid were not at their best

We may well have seen the beginning of a seismic change in the UEFA Champions League's knock-out fixtures.

With away goals losing their historic privilege in the competition, teams playing away from home have very little incentive to go on the offensive. Given that they have Karim Benzema and VInicius Junior in their ranks, it is surprising that Real Madrid employed their low block.

Carlo Ancelotti is known for his blend of pragmatism and adventure but may have erred on the side of caution on this occasion. Kylian Mbappe's late goal negated Real Madrid's defensive work and will have left some in the think tank

#4 PSG finally get their tactics right

PSG have not been at their best this season

A high press is not something you would associate with a team boasting the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar. And yet, PSG pulled out a hard press and gave Real Madrid a particularly daunting task.

With Marco Verratti taking control of the midfield, PSG were largely untroubled for most of the game. Real Madrid struggled to get out of their own half and when they did, PSG constricted them with an impressive pressing system.

Carlo Ancelotti has his work cut out for him in the UEFA Champions League. The Italian maestro is not accustomed to a high press in La Liga and will need to make amends in Europe's premier competition

