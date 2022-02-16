PSG 1-0 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Kylian Mbappe strikes at the death to sink Los Blancos | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in dramatic fashion at the Parc des Princes in the first-leg of their round of 16 clash in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe scored in the 94th minute to sink Los Blancos and take a slender-but-vital lead into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were in control of the match from the off.

However, some vital saves from Thibaut Courtois kept the scoreline finely poised until the end.

Lionel Messi had a chance to score from the penalty spot and hurt his former Clasico rivals again but the Belgian stopper guessed the right way to keep him out.

Despite their dominance, PSG looked set to settle for a goalless draw. But substitute Neymar released Mbappe on the left who beat two of his markers before placing it beyond Courtois.

It was a smash-and-grab victory for the Parisians, but it will do.

Real Madrid's poor form continued with another disappointing show and they now need a huge performance at home on March 9 to keep progression hopes alive.

Here are the player ratings from the match:

PSG Player Ratings

Lionel Messi's poor run against Real Madrid continued

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

The PSG custodian didn't have to make a single save. Real Madrid were toothless throughout the match.

Achraf Hakimi - 7.5/10

He was in inspired form against his old side, making several good runs down the right to provide an attacking threat while also helping recover the ball. He laid down three key passes and won seven ground duels.

Marquinhos - 7/10

The Brazilian had a breeze against Karim Benzema, who was left isolated up top.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

Much like Marquinhos, he wasn't really called into action either, but went into the books for a melee late on.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

The Portuguese international offered great width and directness down the left, keeping Daniel Carvajal busy.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

Aside from his passing range there was nothing much to see from him. He dropped back to help out the centre-backs on a few occasions.

Leandro Paredes - 7.5/10

He frustrated Real Madrid's play with crucial interceptions and played a big role stitching attacking plays for his own side.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

The Italian was dominant in midfield and contributed heavily to PSG's attack too, laying down six key passes.

Angel Di Maria - 5.5/10

The Argentine, scorer of two goals on Real Madrid's last visit to Paris, endured a tough time in front of goal this time around. He blew a great chance early on and struggled to get involved thereafter.

Lionel Messi - 5/10

What should've been an epic night against one of his favorite punching bags turned into a disaster as Messi struggled to make any notable impact.

Squawka Football @Squawka Lionel Messi has not scored or assisted against Real Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus at the start of the 2018/19 season. Lionel Messi has not scored or assisted against Real Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus at the start of the 2018/19 season. 😳 https://t.co/dXBn4KYsNR

To make things worse, he also missed a penalty which could've cost PSG dearly had Mbappe not scored at the death.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

The 23-year-old starlet was the best player on the night. He led PSG's attack with aplomb and was a thorn in Real Madrid's face with four shots on target, including the stoppage-time winner.

Now you know why Los Blancos are so desperate to price him away.

Substitutes

Neymar - 7/10

He bagged an assist for Mbappe's winner by releasing the Frenchman into the left-inside channel. Impact substitution.

🦅 @Ani7ii Neymar has now reached 30 assists in the Champions League and is now in the top 5 for most assists in UCL history.



He made his UCL debut in 2013. Neymar has now reached 30 assists in the Champions League and is now in the top 5 for most assists in UCL history.He made his UCL debut in 2013. https://t.co/hn4eaEMEF9

Idrissa Gueye - N/A

The Senegalese didn't get enough time to make an impact.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy