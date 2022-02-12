PSG 1-0 Rennes: 5 talking points as Mbappe's stoppage-time winner seals the win for league leaders | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG extended their winning run in the league to four games as Kylian Mbappe scored deep into stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win over Rennes.

Rennes are still the only team to have secured a Ligue 1 win over the hosts this season. They played out a solid game last night as well. But Mbappe's goal, set up by Lionel Messi, sealed all three points for the hosts.

Clutch Kylian Mbappe scores in the 93rd minute of stoppage time.Clutch Kylian Mbappe scores in the 93rd minute of stoppage time. Clutch 🔥 https://t.co/B11gEOs9It

While PSG dominated the game in terms of possession, chances were hard to come by. Mbappe hit the woodwork in the first half and also had a goal ruled out for offside.

As the Parisians extend their lead at the top to 16 points, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 PSG secure their revenge against Rennes

PSG have just one loss to their name in the league this season

PSG have just one league loss to their name this season. Every other side in the division has at least four defeats. They have now opened up a 16-point lead over second-placed Marseille, who have a game in hand.

While the Parisians have enjoyed a solid run in the league, Rennes were the only side to have inflicted a loss on them this season. Rennes secured a 2-0 win over the league leaders at home in October.

So, thanks to this 1-0 win, Mauricio Pochettino's side secured their revenge over Les Rennais, who have proven to be tricky opponents for PSG recently. Rennes have three wins in their last seven encounters against runaway league leaders.

#4 Both sides fail to impress in the final third

Messi failed to record a shot in target against Rennes

PSG are the top-scoring side in the French top-flight with 52 goals while Rennes are third with 43 goals. So, the game was expected to be a high-scoring affair.

On the flip side, the two sides also boast a good defensive record, having conceded 19 and 22 goals respectively in 24 games so far. In this game, the defensive players came out on top.

Stade Rennais F.C. @staderennais #PSGSRFC]



Bruno Genesio : "Ça doit nous faire grandir."



La réaction du coach après le match Paris Bruno Genesio : "Ça doit nous faire grandir."La réaction du coach après le matchParis [#PSGSRFC]💬 Bruno Genesio : "Ça doit nous faire grandir." La réaction du coach après le match 🆚 Paris👇

Both sides managed to record just one shot on target in the 90 minutes, with the hosts guilty of missing a lot of chances. The visiting side also had 12 attempts in total.

