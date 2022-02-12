PSG 1-0 Rennes: Parisians player ratings as Kylian Mbappe strikes in extra time | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG beat Rennes 1-0 at the death in Ligue 1 on Friday to continue their winning run. Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the match in the 93rd minute as the Parisians moved 16 points clear atop the table, having played a game more.

The home side were lacklustre in the opening stanza before upping their game after the break, but clear-cut chances were too few and far between. Mbappe appeared to have broken the deadlock shortly after the hour mark, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

However, the forward was rewarded for his persistence in the dying embers. The Frenchman capped a quick counter-attack with a simple finish to secure a smash-and-grab win for PSG.

On that note, here are the player ratings for PSG:

Keylor Navas - 7/10

The Costa Rican had just one save to make in the entire game, and he pulled it off without hesitation to keep a clean sheet on the night.

Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

It was an uncharacteristically poor outing from the Moroccan, whose rampaging runs didn't yield anything meaningful. He attempted only two crosses in the game - neither of which were accurate.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

He too had little to do defensively, but got the ball forward a few times, displaying his wonderful passing range.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6/10

The Frenchman was strong in the air, and distributed the ball out from the back excellently.

Juan Bernat - 6.5/10

Bernat was a huge menace down the left flank, laying down two key passes. His dribbling skills were on display too.

Julian Draxler - 5/10

To his credit, he completed all 27 passes, which was about as good as it got for him in the game.

Leandro Paredes - 7/10

He was very active in the game, threading passes together and getting PSG forward with accurate long balls.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

The midfield maestro didn't particularly stand out, but made an impact at both ends of the pitch. He blocked three shots, made one interception and two tackles, and also helped out in creating attacking moves.

Xavi Simons - 5/10

The youngster was given a start, but struggled all night, failing to get a shot away, make a single key pass, complete a cross or lay a long ball.

Lionel Messi - 7.5/10

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was underwhelming for much of the game, but salvaged himself with a game-winning chance for Mbappe.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi with 8 assists in 14 Ligue 1 matches for PSG. He has 1 goal and 3 assists in his last three league matches. Lionel Messi with 8 assists in 14 Ligue 1 matches for PSG. He has 1 goal and 3 assists in his last three league matches. https://t.co/PJelXDshAp

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

The 23-year-old was a thorn in Rennes' face with his dribbling skills and determination to find the net. That was something he was later rewarded for in stoppage time as he was PSG's saviour once again.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Clutch Kylian Mbappe scores in the 93rd minute of stoppage time.Clutch Kylian Mbappe scores in the 93rd minute of stoppage time. Clutch 🔥 https://t.co/B11gEOs9It

Ratings of PSG substitutes against Rennes

Angel Di Maria - 6.5/10

The Argentine injected pace, directness and urgency into PSG's lacklustre game.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 5/10

He returned from an injury lay-off, but with a whimper, not a wham.

Mauro Icardi - N/A

The striker touched the ball a total of three times in 14 minutes.

Thilo Kehrer - N/A

Nothing special from him on the night.

Nuno Mendes - N/A

Another substitute that failed to leave their mark.

