PSG 1-1 Barcelona: 5 hits and flops as Blaugrana make earliest exit since 2007 | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

PSG advanced to the last eight of the 2020-21 Champions League 5-2 on aggregate after being held to a 1-1 draw by Barcelona at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe, the hat-trick hero of the first leg, scored a penalty which was cancelled out by Lionel Messi's sensational strike. But that wasn't enough to inspire another Barcelona 'remontada' in the French capital.

PSG, absolutely rampant in their 4-1 victory at the Camp Nou last month, appeared uncharacteristically subdued at home and were largely second-best in the game.

Remontada Pt II cancelled as @PSG_inside book their place in the Quarter-Finals 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Mjy2Ly6Imr — 433 (@433) March 10, 2021

They were lucky Barcelona couldn't make their dominance count, as Ousmane Dembele was guilty of missing several gilt-edged chances, and Lionel Messi was brilliantly denied by Keylor Navas from the spot.

Despite the tame result on the night, Mauricio Pochettino's side will be in next week's quarter-final draw, while Barcelona are left to ponder over their earliest Champions League exit in 14 years.

On that note, let's take a look at five hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi scored a beautiful goal but couldn't inspire a Barcelona comeback.

Not the best night for the Barcelona ace who still gets a 'hit' on this list solely because of his wonder goal.

Lionel Messi, who has produced such magical moments galore in the past, rolled back the years with an unstoppable howitzer into the far post from about 30 yards out.

19 - Lionel Messi has scored 19 goals from outside the box in the UEFA Champions League – since his debut in the competition back in December 2004, only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more from range in the competition (20). Thunderbolt. pic.twitter.com/bBqt7vCCMx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2021

The power, execution and sheer audacity to even attempt a shot like that perfectly exemplified the legend of Lionel Messi.

It's unfortunate that such a sensational performance came in a losing cause. To add insult to injury, Lionel Messi also missed from the spot, forcing the star to leave the pitch at the full-time whistle with a bitter taste.

Flop: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Mbappe became the first player to score four goals in a two-legged tie against Barcelona.

How much difference a month can make!

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show in PSG's thumping Camp Nou win but looked a pale shadow of his rip-roaring self in the second leg.

Having torn Barcelona to shreds with a sensational hat-trick in the first leg, the French boy-wonder was expected to continue from where he left off.

Mbappe becomes the youngest player to reach 25 goals in the UEFA Champions League ✨ pic.twitter.com/xFDdTvBya7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2021

Mbappe clinically dispatched a penalty in the 30th minute to give PSG the lead on the night. However, that was as good as it got for him on the night.

For the rest of the match, Mbappe cut a frustrating figure, missing a few good chances, which he could've converted and scored another treble.

