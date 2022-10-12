PSG 1-1 Benfica: 5 Hits and Flops as the Parisians are held to their third consecutive draw across competitions | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 11. Despite dropping points, the hosts remain ahead of the visitors in first place in Group H on goal difference, with both on eight points.

The Parisians entered this contest on the back of a 1-1 draw against the same opposition last week. In that game, PSG grabbed the lead and the Portuguese side fought back to secure a draw on home soil.

Christophe Galtier was still without Lionel Messi and Nuno Mendes, who missed out through injury. However, he fielded a strong lineup for this game.

PSG made a strong start to the game as they controlled the tempo and flow of the game in the initial exchanges. Their midfielders did well to pass and move to create spaces for their teammates to move into. This allowed the hosts to advance higher up the pitch in numbers with great speed, opening the door for possible counter-attacks against them.

However, Benfica were simply unable to string together a series of passes in order to counter-attack. They relied more on individual brilliance among their ranks or mistakes from PSG's players, which were quite rare. Players from either side made a feisty start as four yellow cards were brandished in the first half itself.

PSG were awarded a penalty for a foul on Juan Bernat just before half-time. Kylian Mbappe stepped up and scored from the spot to make it 1-0 after 39 minutes. The hosts carried a narrow one-goal lead into the break.

Benfica came out for the second half with determination and fighting spirit as they looked to salvage something from the game in 45 minutes. They knew that failing to at least draw level would mean losing ground on PSG, who were the favorites to top the group. Both teams were tied on seven points from three games prior to this one, with the hosts leading on goal difference.

However, things got real shaky for PSG as Benfica were awarded a penalty at the hour-mark. Marco Verratti stuck out a luck and committed a foul, which the referee initially missed. However, upon VAR's instructions, Michael Oliver reversed his decision and awarded a penalty to Benfica. Joao Mario stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards out as he made it 1-1 after 60 minutes.

Neither side managed to grab the initiative towards the end of the game as they both looked content to settle for a point. Maccabi Haifa's win against Juventus in the other game means it is highly likely both PSG and Benfica will make it to the next round.

That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Sergio Ramos

Ramos had a good game in defense for PSG as he brought his typical hard-tackling style to the fore. He won six of his eight duels, making one clearance, two blocks and one tackle in the process. He also played four accurate long balls.

Ramos used his experience to make the right decisions at key moments and also carried the ball forward on the off-chance. He attempted one shot which was off target.

#4. Flop - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma was decent on the ball and distributed it well for PSG. He completed 21 passes with 91% accuracy, including four long balls. He also made one clearance. However, the Italian faced just one shot and failed to save it.

Joao Mario stepped up to take the spot-kick awarded to Benfica in the second period. He smashed the ball through the middle as Donnarumma completely misjudged it and dived.

#3. Hit - Joao Mario

Joao Mario was a shining light in a relatively dull game from both teams' perspectives.

He won five of his 10 duels, making one tackle in the process. He completed 28 passes with 88% accuracy, including two key passes, one cross and one long ball. He also scored with Benfica's only shot on target in the game - a goal from the penalty spot.

#2. Flop - Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos had a game to forget as he seemed to have left his shooting boots back in Portugal. Not just that, Ramos was not proactive enough and only had 25 touches despite being Benfica's lone striker.

He attempted two shots, with one being blocked and the other off target. He also won just three of his 13 duels. He also completed just six passes throughout the game.

#1. Hit - Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe proved to be PSG's saviour yet again as he stepped up and coolly converted from the spot in a pressure situation. That takes his goals tally to 12 for the season, but he has yet to provide an assist.

Mbappe attempted three shots, with two on target and the other going wide. He played 23 passes with 88% accuracy and won six of his 13 duels.

Poll : 0 votes