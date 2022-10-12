PSG 1-1 Benfica: Parisians' Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe converts a penalty in a close game | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 11. The result saw the hosts remain on top of Group H with eight points from four games, sharing a similar record with their visitors in second place.

PSG entered this contest on the back of two consecutive draws. Their goals have dried up in recent weeks and forwards have struggled to replicate their early season form where they scored 18 goals in their first four games. Christophe Galtier fielded a strong lineup for this game as he looked to end the poor run.

PSG made a strong start to the game and looked like they would at least score multiple goals, if not win. They kept 60% possession of the ball in the first period and barely allowed Benfica a sniff of goal. The Parisians attempted four shots with three of them on target, while the visitors failed to register a shot on target.

The theme of the night, however, was the incessant tackling and the cheap fouls given away by either side. The referee booked four players before the half-time whistle as several fouls were committed by both teams.

PSG grabbed the lead after 39 minutes as Kylian Mbappe stepped up to score from the spot. Eighteen-year-old Antonio Silva was the culprit for Benfica as he gave the penalty away. However, it is only part of the learning curve the youngster is on. The hosts held a narrow one-goal lead heading into the break.

Benfica came out for the second half determined to make an impact on the game and possibly alter the scoreline. Despite their determination, they were unable to knock PSG off the ball as they only kept 36% possession in the second period. However, Benfica were the only side to manage a shot on target despite eight combined tries.

That shot came after 60 minutes, as Marco Verratti conceded a penalty. Referee Michael Oliver did not award anything initially, but was quick to reverse his decision once asked to review the play on the pitch-side monitor. Veteran Joao Mario stepped up and scored with a thumping strike to make it 1-1 at the hour-mark.

Both managers made several changes as they looked to try and win the game in the closing stages. However, neither side came close to creating a chance. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Benfica coming back from behind just like they did last week.

That said, let's take a look at PSG's player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Donnarumma had a poor game as he failed to make a single save and conceded a goal from Benfica's only shot on target - their penalty in the 60th minute.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

Ramos had a decent game in defense and looked sharp on the ball. He won six of his eight duels and made one clearance and two blocks. He also played four accurate long balls and attempted one shot which was off target.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

Marquinhos had a decent game at the heart of PSG's defense. He won five of his eight duels and made three clearances and two tackles. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including one long ball.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

Pereira looked composed in defense and had a good game. He won four of his six duels and made one clearance, one interception and one tackle. He also played three accurate long balls.

Achraf Hakimi - 6.5/10

Hakimi had a decent game on the right flank but was unable to produce an end product in key moments.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

Vitinha had a good game in PSG's midfield and distributed the ball well. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including one long ball. He also made one interception.

Marco Verratti - 6.5/10

Verratti had yet another mixed game as he was good on the ball but once again showed his immaturity off the ball. He was booked once again for a cheap foul on the hour-mark.

Juan Bernat - 7/10

Bernat did a great job as he stepped up in place of the injured Nuno Mendes. He won five of his seven duels and made one clearance and three tackles. He also won the penalty kick for PSG that Mbappe converted.

Pablo Sarabia - 6.5/10

Sarabia had a decent game on the ball but showed a lack of sharpness in the final third along with poor decision-making.

Neymar - 7/10

Neymar had a good game overall. He completed 39 passes with 75% accuracy, including two key passes, one cross and three long balls. He also won 11 of his 22 duels.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Mbappe had a decent game and scored from the spot after 39 minutes to give PSG the lead. He won six of his 13 duels and played one accurate cross and two accurate long balls.

Substitutes

Hugo Ekitike - 6/10

Ekitike replaced Sarabia and had an average game.

Nordi Mukiele, Fabian Ruiz & Carlos Soler - N/A

The trio came on as late-game substitutes and did not play for enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Poll : 0 votes