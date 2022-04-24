PSG 1-1 Lens: 5 talking points as Messi's goal clinches title for Parisians

As expected, PSG have clinched the Ligue 1 crown, thanks to a 1-1 draw against Lens. Although they have four games left this season, the Parisians have mathematically succeeded and now are set to celebrate their title win.

They lost the Trophee des Champions to Lille back in August and were knocked out of other tournaments. This included the French Cup, which they were widely expected to win. Their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, however, will be the biggest stain on PSG as they celebrate the Ligue 1 title.

With just four defeats, the lowest in the league, as well as six draws, including this showing against Lens, it is understandable that PSG progressed well.

Their stunning 76-goal total so far outmatches second-placed Marseilles, who have scored just 55 goals. But this is hardly surprising, with the Parisians' attacking quality.

While this is an exciting event for the Parisians, especially Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, who have won a trophy in their first season, there have been some difficulties.

The club has struggled with a difficult campaign outside the domestic league, with key players booed by fans and Kylian Mbappe's potential exit looming.

The jeers remained in their clash with Lens, even though they won the league, as the Parisian faithful were rather unconvinced by the poor display on show. It also didn't help that PSG failed to win the match, as Lens, even with 10 men, managed to equalize, canceling out Messi's beautiful goal.

Without further ado, let's look at five talking points from the game.

#5 Lens had a rock-strong defense

Not every team can hold off a trident attack which includes Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, which means Lens did a pretty solid job. Sure, the Parisians had more chances, gathering as many as 18 shots in comparison to their opponent's eight. But they could barely make it count.

The visitors kept a tight three-man defense, with their midfield falling back to hold the fort. They were successful in the first third, and they also sought out chances to get on the counter and take on the Parisians' high defensive line.

Even though they picked up a red card, Lens held on, stopping every chance except Messi's goal, from changing the score.

#4 PSG Ultras left during the game

It doesn't matter so much that the Parisians have clinched the league; they haven't been able to do much to please their fanbase in recent months. Poor showings in the domestic tournaments, as well as a shock comeback against them by Real Madrid, have been enough to upset Parisian supporters.

Ever since their stunning exit in the Champions League Round of 16, the crowd at the Parc des Princes has consistently booed their players. Even Sergio Ramos, who has hardly played this season, has gotten his fair share of boos.

During the match against Lens, the Ultras left their seats in the 75th minute as a form of protest against how poorly PSG had played.

#3 PSG attacks failed to find any footing

The Parisians should've been out of sight before half-time, but a stunted attack saw them fail to open the scoring in the first 45 minutes. Lionel Messi would eventually bail them out with his goal. But their inability to score more can hardly be ignored.

Sergio Ramos blazed what was arguably the clearest chance of the game over the bar. Players like Mbappe could only manage two shots on target from seven.

The Parisians found it hard to break through the tight defense, barely stringing any one-two passes along. Their creativity suffered on the night, and it clearly shows on the scoreline.

#2 A red card didn't stop Lens from performing

When Kevin Danso picked up his second yellow card in the 57th minute, it looked to be over for the visitors. The centre-back slid in recklessly on Neymar and was sent off in what was a clear card offence.

With Messi curling in his worldie, all hope seemed to be lost for Lens. But they rallied up properly and took their chance with one man down.

It was some surprise to see them build play from the back, take on the Parisians, and go forward on the attack with their red card. They saw a swift opportunity, got the ball into the final third, and with the Parisian defense poorly positioned, scored the equalizing goal. This happened with barely two minutes left on the clock.

#1 Kylian Mbappe was particularly poor

Kylian Mbappe had a poor match (File Photo)

While Ramos' chance eight yards out was the biggest of the game for the Parisians, their key marksman Kylian Mbappe struggled to perform on the night. The star got another big chance in injury time and was nearly free on goal, thanks to a cut-back header from Neymar.

Even though Mbappe is notable for his brilliant goalscoring from the left side of the box, he flopped the chance to put PSG ahead. Firing a vicious shot towards goal, the star failed to put the required accuracy into his opportunity, and ended up picking up yet another shot off target.

