PSG 1-1 Lens: Parisians' Player Ratings as Lionel Messi wonder-goal seals title for Pochettino's men | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by ten-man Lens at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Despite the draw, the Parisians were confirmed the Ligue 1 champions for the eighth time in ten years..

PSG came into this game on the back of four wins and one loss in their last five games. Their opponents Lens also had four wins and a loss in their last five outings. The Parisians knew a win would seal the league title for them.

The in-form Lens started the game strong, using their wide runners to exert pressure on PSG's full-backs. They came close to threatening Keylor Navas in goal after popping up in dangerous areas. Paris tried to impose themselves, with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi slowly finding their feet.

Achraf Hakimi made some lovely runs down the right flank to offer his teammates options in attack. Marco Verratti released the Moroccan into key areas with some delightful passes. PSG continued to exert pressure on their opponents as Mbappe skied two efforts in quick succession after getting into great positions.

Lens made a few attempts of their own as the first half drew to a close. Jonathan Clauss had a chance to score, but he flashed his effort wide. Shortly after, captain Seko Fofana lashed a curling effort towards goal that narrowly missed the target. The visitors justified their strong run of recent form with another strong 45 minutes as the two teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



Despite several Parisian chances , the first half ends without a goal.



I 0-0 ⏸️ Half-TimeDespite several Parisian chances, the first half ends without a goal. #PSGRCL I 0-0 ⏸️ Half-TimeDespite several Parisian chances 🔴🔵, the first half ends without a goal. #PSGRCL I 0-0 https://t.co/qvFWjGJwRi

The Parisians began the second half as the stronger of the two teams, committing men forward as they sought to break the deadlock.

Mbappe had a couple more chances but could not convert as his tough night continued. Neymar started getting further involved in the game and did well to earn a free-kick just outside the box. Kevin Danso was sent off for two bookable offenses following the clumsy challenge.

PSG continued knocking on the door and soon had their goal. Messi scored from a wonderful strike from outside the box that sailed into the top-left corner of the goal. The strike brought the entire Parc des Princes crowd to their feet as they bowed down to arguably the greatest ever to play the sport.

However, Lens seemed determined to spoil the hosts' party as they continued to arrive in dangerous positions as the game progressed. They were rewarded for their perseverance in the 89th minute when two substitutes combined to create a goal out of virtually nothing. Delver Machado crossed the ball into Corentin Jean's path, who applied the finish to level the game.

Despite the visitors' heroic fightback, PSG held on to take a point from the contest that secured them the Ligue 1 title. On that note, here's a look at the Parisians' player ratings from the contest:

PSG Player Ratings

GOAL @goal PSG ARE CHAMPIONS OF FRANCE FOR THE TENTH TIME PSG ARE CHAMPIONS OF FRANCE FOR THE TENTH TIME 🇫🇷 https://t.co/ZKIlngR3XV

Keylor Navas - 6/10

Navas had a decent outing in goal and was extremely unlucky to lose his clean sheet in the dying embers of the game. He made two saves in the match.

Marquinhos - 6/10

Marquinhos was at his destructive best, thwarting several of the opposition's moves.

Sergio Ramos - 6/10

The veteran Spaniard helped organise the defence as he played as the last man for PSG. However, on the one occasion he ventured forward in the second half, he missed a sitter that could have put his team 1-0 up after 66 minutes.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

Kimpembe was a rock at the back for the Parisians. He won six of his 11 duels and made two blocks and one tackle.

Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

Hakimi was lively and was at his attacking best. He did well to arrive in key areas, but his passes were not up to the mark.

Idrissa Gueye - 7/10

Gueye anchored PSG's midfield alongside the creative Marco Verratti. He played four accurate long balls in six attempts and passed the ball with 93% accuracy.

Marco Verratti - 7.5/10

The diminutive Italian pulled the strings from his deep-lying midfield role. He played passes to release his teammates into space on either wing to help PSG progress the ball. He completed three successful dribbles and won six of his ten ground duels.

Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

The Portuguese full-back did well to overlap and also track back to defend for PSG.

Lionel Messi - 8/10

GOAL @goal A WORK OF ART FROM LIONEL MESSI A WORK OF ART FROM LIONEL MESSI 😍 https://t.co/NHdIBwAxJK

Despite starting on the right flank, Messi often drifted into central areas and spent most of his time there, as was seen from his heat map. He scored a trademark goal from outside the box with a curling effort in the 68th minute. Messi completed three successful dribbles and won six of his ten duels.

Neymar Jr. - 8/10

Neymar started the game at his creative best, orchestrating play and playing some crucial passes. He passed the ball with 82% accuracy throughout the game. The Brazilian also played two accurate long balls from three attempts and played a game-high six key passes.

Kylian Mbappe - 6/10

The Frenchman made a lively start to the game. He arrived in crucial areas but failed to convert from two clear-cut chances, where he should have at least hit the target. He fired a total of five shots off target on a night where nothing seemed to go right for him.

PSG Substitutes

Danilo Pereira - 6/10

Pereira came on late in the game and did well.

Angel Di Maria - 6/10

Di Maria came on as a late-game substitute and put in a decent shift.

Edited by Bhargav