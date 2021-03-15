PSG 1-2 Nantes: PSG Player ratings as holders lose at home after second-half collapse | Ligue 1 2020-21

PSG lost more ground in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title race after going down 2-1 to Nantes at home.

Randal Kolo and Moses Simon scored in the second half to cancel out Julian Draxler's opening goal for PSG. The defending champions have now lost back-to-back home games in the league for the first time since November 2012.

PSG struggled to carve out too many scoring opportunities against a well-drilled Canaries side, who made the most of a poor backpass from Kylian Mbappe before finding the winner from an excellent counter-attack.

FT: PSG 1-2 Nantes



PSG miss out on the chance to go top of Ligue 1 with their seventh league loss of the season 😬 pic.twitter.com/fz09RKcFRR — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 14, 2021

PSG's defeat means they failed to take advantage of Lille's draw earlier in the day and remain three points behind the league leaders.

On that note, let's have a look at the PSG player ratings.

Keylor Navas - 6/10

The Costa Rican made some fine saves in the match but was let down by his teammates. Keylor Navas could've done nothing about both Nantes goals.

Colin Dagba - 7/10

Colin Dagba started off brightly, drifting down the touchline and making two excellent crosses, but his impact waned after the break.

Marquinhos - 6/10

The PSG captain struggled with the pace of Nantes all night; Marquinhos was also soundly beaten for both of Nantes' goals too.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

Besides one nervy moment in the first half when he almost conceded a penalty, Presnel Kimpembe was solid in defence. He also completed 97% of his passes and won eight aerial duels - four more than anyone else on the field.

Abdou Diallo - 6/10

It was a very quiet game for Abdou Diallo, who didn't offer much going forward. Defensively, though, he kept his cool and read Nantes' movements well.

Danilo Perreira - 6/10

Danilo Perreira had his fair share of trouble on the break but was physically strong on the ball and looked to break Nantes' plays. He completed three of his five attempted tackles and 93% of his passes too.

Marco Verratti - 6/10

The spark was missing from Marco Verrati's game on the night. The PSG man was overrun in midfield and couldn't stop Nantes from hitting on the break too.

Angel Di Maria - 7/10

Angel Di Maria was PSG's best attacking player on the night, as he created a few chances and also assisted Julian Draxler with a simple pass.

Rafinha - 5/10

The Spaniard missed two good chances in the match. Rafinha was also lucky not to get sent off for his challenge when he was already on a yellow card.

Julian Draxler - 7/10

Besides his goal, there was nothing about Draxler to write home about. At one point, it seemed enough to claim all three points for PSG, but that was not to be.

Kylian Mbappe - 6/10

Kylian Mbappe's erratic run of form continued with a disappointing performance against Nantes. Playing his 100th league game for PSG, Mbappe rarely threatened Nantes and also made a sloppy backpass which resulted in the visitors' first goal.

100 - Kylian Mbappé will make his 100th Ligue 1 appearance with Paris against Nantes. He becomes the first French player to score at least 82 goals in his first 100 top-flight games with a single team since Just Fontaine with Reims (1956-1959: 101 goals). Centenary. #PSGFCN pic.twitter.com/xK534mTKeI — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 14, 2021

Ratings of PSG Substitutes

Mauro Icardi - 6/10

Mauro Icardi was brought on to add some firepower to PSG's listless attack but didn't do anything of note.

Pablo Sarabia - 6/10

Much like Icardi, Pablo Sarabia couldn't offer anything in attack for the 15 minutes he came on for.

Leandro Paredes - 6/10

Leandro Paredes made one good attempt in the 84th minute, but that was kept out by the Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Thilo Kehrer - 5/10

Thilo Kehrer's only notable moment was bringing down Traore with a challenge, for which he escaped a booking.