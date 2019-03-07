×
PSG 1-3 Manchester United: Rashford and Lukaku detail plan behind the first two goals

Kaushal Raj
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.90K   //    07 Mar 2019, 13:35 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Manchester United scripted history on Wednesday night, becoming the first team ever to overcome a 2-goal deficit away from home by knocking Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

The game at the Parc des Princes was one of the nerviest and tense encounters in recent Champions League memory, and the visitors played on the hosts' nerves to advance to the next round.

In case you didn't know...

2 goals from Romelu Lukaku and a 90th-minute penalty by Marcus Rashford completed the turnaround for the Red Devils, who have added another chapter to their historic storybook.

Both the goals from Manchester United in the first half came from mistakes at the back from PSG, and while one might put it down simply to nerves, United's forwards detailed post-match that they had planned exactly for such circumstances.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about the build-up to the game, United's No.9 Lukaku said, "I think me and Marcus, in the last game against Southampton, as a pair up-front, we knew that we could do the business today. It was a pleasure to play with him like that, and you know, we both scored, so we're happy."

Clearly, the forward duo had worked out what was needed and displayed their opportunistic nature to make the most of the chances once presented.

As to how exactly they planned to score the goals, he added, "Me and him agreed, that when he steps up to press, I had to follow him, and you know he did well, pressing on Kehrer, and then it was a 1 on 1. And the second one, we decided every time he shoots, I will follow the ball, and that happened, and it was... good."

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand spoke about the need to create partnerships within the squad, between the forwards, the central defenders, and midfielders, and Rashford and Lukaku working together was a certain indicator of one such blossoming partnership.

What's next?

For Manchester United, its an unlikely trip to the quarter-finals in a year that started out so poorly, and for Paris Saint-Germain, it's back to the drawing board, to ensure that the billion-dollar experiment is not completely bust.

Kaushal Raj
SENIOR ANALYST
A 5-year veteran of the sports scene in India. Street-level football and basketball champ!
