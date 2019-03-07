×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 men who won the game for Solskjaer

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25.62K   //    07 Mar 2019, 06:56 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The United fans are in the dreamland and they have every reason to be. Manchester United qualified for the Champions League quarterfinal in a stunning fashion as they overturned a two-goal deficit to knock PSG out of the competition.

It was always PSG's game to lose as United went into the fixture with none of their regular midfield starters in the squad. Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard were also ruled out of the game.

United needed goals and at the same time, had to keep things solid at the back. It was a perfect start for the visitors as a defensive error from Kehrer was punished by Lukaku to put United 1-0 ahead.

PSG levelled the game within minutes and United's hope seems to have vanished at that point. However, another PSG mistake allowed United to come back into the game and this time it was Gigi Buffon turn to gift United a vital goal.

Though PSG controlled the game in the second half, United kept their hopes alive and snatched the match-winning goal in the injury time.

Without much ado, let's take a look at 5 Men who won the game for Solskjaer.

#5 Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The youngster had a quiet game up until the 90th minute. However, he delivered when it mattered the most. PSG had a lot of possession throughout the game and Rashford barely had the ball in the final third. It was a frustrating night for him as he had to contend with limited time on the ball.

The moment he has been waiting for came very late in the game. It was not a penalty for the faint hearted and the 21-year-old struck it fiercely past Buffon into the back of the net to send United through to the quarterfinals. Rashford showed nerves of steel and stayed cool under a lot of pressure and scored a goal he cannot forget anytime soon.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Romelu Lukaku Marcus Rashford
Sujith M
ANALYST
Chennai Super Kings, Manchester United
Champions League 2018-19, PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 ways Solskjaer masterminded a miraculous comeback
RELATED STORY
5 tactics that could help Solskjaer stage a comeback against Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-2 PSG: 5 Areas where Solskjaer lost the battle
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Fans send a message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the PSG clash
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United can overturn 2-0 first-leg deficit against PSG
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Comeback Kings
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs PSG: 5 Players who hold the key for United | Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 conundrums facing Ole Gunnar Solkjaer ahead of the PSG vs Manchester United game
RELATED STORY
PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 3 reasons why the Red Devils won
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint Germain v Manchester United Preview: How the two teams can line-up for Wednesday's mouth-watering showdown
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us