PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 men who won the game for Solskjaer

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The United fans are in the dreamland and they have every reason to be. Manchester United qualified for the Champions League quarterfinal in a stunning fashion as they overturned a two-goal deficit to knock PSG out of the competition.

It was always PSG's game to lose as United went into the fixture with none of their regular midfield starters in the squad. Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard were also ruled out of the game.

United needed goals and at the same time, had to keep things solid at the back. It was a perfect start for the visitors as a defensive error from Kehrer was punished by Lukaku to put United 1-0 ahead.

PSG levelled the game within minutes and United's hope seems to have vanished at that point. However, another PSG mistake allowed United to come back into the game and this time it was Gigi Buffon turn to gift United a vital goal.

Though PSG controlled the game in the second half, United kept their hopes alive and snatched the match-winning goal in the injury time.

Without much ado, let's take a look at 5 Men who won the game for Solskjaer.

#5 Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The youngster had a quiet game up until the 90th minute. However, he delivered when it mattered the most. PSG had a lot of possession throughout the game and Rashford barely had the ball in the final third. It was a frustrating night for him as he had to contend with limited time on the ball.

The moment he has been waiting for came very late in the game. It was not a penalty for the faint hearted and the 21-year-old struck it fiercely past Buffon into the back of the net to send United through to the quarterfinals. Rashford showed nerves of steel and stayed cool under a lot of pressure and scored a goal he cannot forget anytime soon.

