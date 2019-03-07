×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSG 1 - 3 Manchester United: 'Ole certain to get full-time manager's role' reckons United star

Kaushal Raj
SENIOR ANALYST
News
644   //    07 Mar 2019, 15:24 IST


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can do nothing wrong at the moment
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can do nothing wrong at the moment

What's the story?

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw reckons it's nearly a certainty for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the full-time managerial position at United after the Norwegian helped his side pull off one of the heists of the decade in overcoming a 2-goal deficit away at Paris.

In case you didn't know...

Former United player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker manager of the club after the departure of Jose Mourinho just before Christmas.

Since his appointment at the club, he has helped spark a miraculous turnaround in fortunes that has seen the club make a push for the top-4 in the Premier League, record impressive wins in the FA Cup, and most notably, advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In his 17 matches as caretaker manager, Ole has helped the side record 14 wins, 2 draws and a solitary defeat at an outstanding 82.4% win-ratio.

The heart of the matter

Luke Shaw was one of the key figures in Paris for Manchester United as he helped thwart the threat down Paris Saint-Germain's right-flank and restrict them to just one goal in the second leg.

Speaking to The Guardian, he said:

"I don’t think I need to say much after all these results, it looks certain. We all love Ole and we love the job he’s done so far. We’re enjoying everything that’s going on at the moment and the results have shown that. We’ve had a couple of blips but that’s nine away matches [won in a row] now, they’re not easy games, but it shows what Ole and his staff have done. Long may that continue.”

Bookmakers have slashed the odds of Ole's appointment to the role, and there is wide consensus that the Norwegian is indeed the right man for the job.

What's next?

There's no respite for Manchester United as a trip to The Emirates to face Arsenal awaits them on Sunday. United are currently in 4th place in the Premier League, with their hosts for the night just one point behind them.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Luke Shaw
Kaushal Raj
SENIOR ANALYST
A 5-year veteran of the sports scene in India. Street-level football and basketball champ!
5 conundrums facing Ole Gunnar Solkjaer ahead of the PSG vs Manchester United game
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United: 3 men who won the game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Comeback Kings
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19, PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 ways Solskjaer masterminded a miraculous comeback
RELATED STORY
PSG 1 - 3 Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sets sights on deep Champions League run after win 
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United (Aggregate 3-3): 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United could upset PSG
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United 2nd Leg: How can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's injury-depleted side line up for the game?
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United Review: 3 things we learned from the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Fans send a message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the PSG clash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us