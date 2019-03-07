PSG 1 - 3 Manchester United: 'Ole certain to get full-time manager's role' reckons United star

Kaushal Raj FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 644 // 07 Mar 2019, 15:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can do nothing wrong at the moment

What's the story?

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw reckons it's nearly a certainty for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the full-time managerial position at United after the Norwegian helped his side pull off one of the heists of the decade in overcoming a 2-goal deficit away at Paris.

In case you didn't know...

Former United player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker manager of the club after the departure of Jose Mourinho just before Christmas.

Since his appointment at the club, he has helped spark a miraculous turnaround in fortunes that has seen the club make a push for the top-4 in the Premier League, record impressive wins in the FA Cup, and most notably, advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In his 17 matches as caretaker manager, Ole has helped the side record 14 wins, 2 draws and a solitary defeat at an outstanding 82.4% win-ratio.

The heart of the matter

Luke Shaw was one of the key figures in Paris for Manchester United as he helped thwart the threat down Paris Saint-Germain's right-flank and restrict them to just one goal in the second leg.

Speaking to The Guardian, he said:

"I don’t think I need to say much after all these results, it looks certain. We all love Ole and we love the job he’s done so far. We’re enjoying everything that’s going on at the moment and the results have shown that. We’ve had a couple of blips but that’s nine away matches [won in a row] now, they’re not easy games, but it shows what Ole and his staff have done. Long may that continue.”

Bookmakers have slashed the odds of Ole's appointment to the role, and there is wide consensus that the Norwegian is indeed the right man for the job.

What's next?

There's no respite for Manchester United as a trip to The Emirates to face Arsenal awaits them on Sunday. United are currently in 4th place in the Premier League, with their hosts for the night just one point behind them.

Advertisement