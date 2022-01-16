PSG 2-0 Brest: 5 Talking Points as Kylian Mbappe shines for Les Parisiens | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG beat Brest 2-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Thilo Kehrer.

The visitors had a great start to the game before the hosts started asserting their dominance. Brest tried to hold their ground, but could not do anything to stop Mbappe from opening the scoring.

The Frenchman smacked a low shot from the edge of the box in the 32nd minute. Kehrer then doubled PSG's advantage after the restart, following some brilliant work by Nuno Mendes on the flanks.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English

GOOD JOB PARIS

#PSGSB29 #ICICESTPARİS We earn three points at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1GOOD JOB PARIS We earn three points at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 🙌 GOOD JOB PARIS ❤️💙#PSGSB29 #ICICESTPARİS https://t.co/6JIuMZ487Y

The win takes PSG 11 points clear at the top after 21 games. On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Sergio Ramos makes his Parc des Princes debut

Sergio Ramos makes his home debut. (Image: Paris Saint-Germain Twitter)

Sergio Ramos made his first appearance at the Parc des Princes since signing for PSG last summer. Ramos replaced Angel Di Maria in the 71st minute to make his home debut for Les Parisiens.

The Spain international had to wait a long time for this opportunity due to persistent injuries and fitness issues. Now that he is back, manager Mauricio Pochettino will hope for Ramos to replicate his Real Madrid performances for his new team as well.

Ramos made all his attempted passes after coming on, and also made two clearances to help keep PSG's citadel intact.

#4 PSG experiment with a three-man backline

Mauricio Pochettino tried a three-man backline against Brest.

Mauricio Pochettino implemented a three-man backline after Sergio Ramos arrived in the second half. The Spaniard joined Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe at the heart of PSG's defence. Following the switch in formation, the hosts looked more balanced both offensively and defensively.

The change allowed Kehrer and Mendes to advance high up the pitch with freedom. That also allowed PSG's midfield to outnumber their visitors in the centre of the park. It will be interesting to see how things work out when Achraf Hakimi returns to action from international duty.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav