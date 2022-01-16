PSG 2-0 Brest: PSG player ratings as Les Parisiens go 11 points clear | Ligue 1 2021-22

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Thilo Kehrer helped PSG to a routine 2-0 Ligue 1 victory over Stade Brest on home turf.

The capital team needed to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw away to Olympique Lyon last weekend. Without Lionel Messi and Neymar, it was the third component of their much-vaunted attacking trident - Mbappe - who broke the deadlock.

The Frenchman was on hand to convert Georgino Wijnaldum's pass from the edge of the box, with his shot going in off the post. That gave the Ligue 1 giants a half-time lead they arguably did not deserve. That's because the visitors had forced more saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma, despite having far less possession.

The league leaders were rocked by an injury sustained by Wijnaldum, who failed to step onto the field for the second half.

PSG's two full-backs combined for their second goal. An unmarked Kehrer scored with an easy finish after Nuno Mendes sent a perfect square ball into the area. Despite fashioning some great chances late in the game, they could not extend their lead, though.

Nevertheless, the win sees Mauricio Pochettino's side go 11 points clear at the top after 21 games as they look set to reclaim the league title from Lille. On that note, here's a look at how PSG players fared in the game.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

The Italy international had a busy first half, but was up to the task for everything the visitors threw at him.

Nuno Mendes - 7.5/10

The 19-year-old provided the assist for PSG's second goal, and his bursting runs forward saw him create chances galore.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

Kimpembe, the busier of PSG's centre-back pairing, played a key role in helping his team keep a clean sheet. He received a yellow card ten minutes into the second half for a rough challenge, though.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

Marquinhos showed his versatility at both ends, forcing a save from Marco Bizot.

Thilo Kehrer - 8.5/10

Kehrer had an eventful night, registering a pass accuracy of 92.5% and three interceptions. He showed his attacking instinct and positioning to help PSG go two goals ahead.

Ander Herrera - 7/10

Herrera failed to hit the target with any of his two shots on the night, but he created two chances for his teammates.

Georgino Wijnaldum - 7/10

The Netherlands international only spent 45 minutes on the field owing to injury. However, he made his mark on the game by providing the assist for PSG's opener.

Marco Verratti - 8/10

It was another efficient display from the Italy international, whose pristine distribution helped PSG control the game from start to finish.

Verratti was replaced by Edouard Michut in the first minute of injury time.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

The Frenchman took up his team's offensive mantle in the absence of his two illustrious strike partners, and was the standout player in the game. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was on target with four of his eight shots on the night, and also created four chances for his teammates.

Mauro Icardi - 6/10

Icardi was largely on the periphery of the game. He only had one shot in the 80 minutes he spent on the field before he was taken off for Xavi Simons.

Angel Di Maria - 6.5/10

Di Maria was far from his best, but still created four chances, mostly from set-pieces, before departing the field for Sergio Ramos in the 72nd minute.

Ratings of PSG Substitutes against Brest

Danilo - 6.5/10

Danilo came on primarily to provide cover for defence, but showed his attacking prowess - 100% accuracy with his two shots on target. He was booked 20 minutes after coming on, though.

Sergio Ramos - 6/10

The Spain international completed all his attempted passes after coming on, and also made two clearances.

Leandro Paredes - 6/10

The Argentinean came on with 11 minutes to go, and had 17 touches of the ball with an 82.4% passing accuracy.

Xavi Simons - 5.5/10

The 18-year-old had only a 50% pass accuracy, but still created one chance in the ten minutes he was on the field.

Edouard Michut - N/A

Michut came on in injury time, and barely had a touch of the ball.

