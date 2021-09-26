PSG 2-0 Montpellier: PSG player ratings as hosts stroll to routine victory | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Julian Draxler stepped off the bench to score with his first touch of the game and seal a comfortable 2-0 victory for PSG over Montpellier on Saturday night.

The home side came into the game looking to build on from Wednesday's 2-1 away victory over Metz.

Lionel Messi was once again missing in action due to a knee injury while his compatriot Leandro Paredes made his first start of the season.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar went close for PSG in the opening minutes before the hosts broke the deadlock through Idrissa Gueye in the 14th minute.

Angel di Maria teed up the Senegal international on the edge of the box. Gueye took a touch to steady himself and evade a tackle before sending a left-footed piledriver into the top corner.

Montpellier were forced into a change in the 26th minute due to an injury, while Ander Herrera hit the crossbar with a shot from distance just before halftime.

The second half was a more open affair, with both sides fashioning good chances, although it was PSG who had the best opportunities to double their lead.

Kylian Mbappe went down under a challenge in the area but the referee was uninterested, although replays showed that contact was made.

Neymar spurned two glorious opportunities inside the box, with the first seeing Jonas Omlin show great anticipation to thwart him. The second saw him fire wide after a glorious chipped ball into the area saw him go one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Julian Draxler was an 88th-minute replacement for Angel di Maria and the Germany international made sure of PSG's victory with his first touch of the game.

Neymar's defense-splitting pass found the former Schalke 04 man in the area and he made no mistake from 12 yards with a one-time finish.

The victory means that PSG maintained their 100% start to the season and extended their lead at the summit to 10 points.

Here is how the hosts fared in the game.

PSG player ratings against Montpellier

Keylor Navas - 7/10

The PSG goalkeeper made four saves in the game, some of which entailed him showing great reflexes.

Abdou Diallo - 7/10

The 25-year-old was adventurous on the night and created one chance for his team in addition to his defensive duties.

Marquinhos - 8/10

Marquinhos gave an immense display as the marshal of the PSG defense and put no foot wrong against Montpellier. He made four tackles and six clearances and also sent a header off target.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

The France international was assured in his display at the back and made a crucial block for a goal-bound shot to protect his side's one-goal lead.

Achraf Hakimi - 6.5/10

Hakimi was the star of the show in midweek with a brace but was more subdued in his output against Montpellier. He created one chance and ended the game with a pass accuracy of 94%.

Idrissa Gueye - 9/10

Gueye covered every blade of glass in what was a man-of-the-match display. The 31-year-old hit the target with two of his three shots on the night and also excelled in his duty of shielding the defense with three interceptions.

Leandro Paredes - 6.5/19

Leandro Paredes played a key role in helping PSG dominate proceedings from start to finish with his distribution from the middle of the park.

Neymar - 7/10

Neymar was uncharacteristically profligate in front of goal and missed two great chances he would have buried on another day. The Brazil international made amends by providing the assist for PSG's second goal.

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

Kylian Mbappe caused problems for the visitors with his directness and change of pace. However, he failed to hit the target with four of his five shots before being replaced by Mauro Icardi in the 88th minute.

Angel di Maria - 7.5/10

Angel di Maria was PSG's chief creative outlet and he provided the assist for the opening goal, which was one of five chances he created before leaving the field.

Substitutes

Georgino Wijnaldum - 5.5/10

The former Liverpool man came on for Idrissa Gueye in the 80th minute and helped PSG protect their lead.

Julian Draxler - 7/10

Julian Draxler had just two touches of the ball, one of which was to score the goal which guaranteed the points for his side.

Mauro Icardi - N/A

Icardi came on with three minutes to go and did not have enough contributions to warrant a rating.

Rafinha - N/A

The former Barcelona man barely had a touch of the ball after coming on in injury time.

Edited by Prem Deshpande