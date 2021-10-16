PSG 2-1 Angers: PSG Player ratings as Kylian Mbappe penalty seals late comeback | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rode a late penalty from Kylian Mbappe to beat Angers 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in their first Ligue 1 clash after the international break.

Angelo Fulgini gave the visitors a shock lead in the first half, which Danilo cancelled out in the 69th minute. With only a few minutes of normal time remaining, PSG won a penalty for handball which Mbappe converted to complete the comeback.

Once again, it was far from a vintage performance from Mauricio Pochettino's troops, who were without Lionel Messi and Neymar for the game. The South American duo had to give the clash a miss due to their late arrival from international duty.

Get French Football News @GFFN FT | PSG 2-1 Angers:Another scarcely deserved 3 points for PSG, Kylian Mbappé the saviour again amid another woeful collective performance. Angers nevertheless faded away with Cho and Boufal off, and were eventually undone by a controversial penalty call. FT | PSG 2-1 Angers:Another scarcely deserved 3 points for PSG, Kylian Mbappé the saviour again amid another woeful collective performance. Angers nevertheless faded away with Cho and Boufal off, and were eventually undone by a controversial penalty call.

Considering the quality in their roster, it wasn't PSG's best game by any means. They must get their act together ahead of the midweek Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

On that note, here are the player ratings for PSG in the game:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

The PSG custodian couldn't keep out the Angers goal, as he stood exposed on the break. However, besides that moment, the Italian had very little to do all match.

Colin Dagba - 6.5/10

He couldn't recover in time for the Angers' goal as the visitors hit PSG on the break. Dagba, though, didn't offer anything meaningful offensively either.

Thilo Kehrer - 7/10

He, too, was caught out on the break by Angers, but was, otherwise, sound in defence. Kehrer distributed the ball around excellently, registering a 97% pass-completion rate.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

PSG's captain on the night, Kimpembe, fought hard to regain possession, winning five of his seven ground duels, and timing his tackles to perfection. His passing, too, was top notch on the night.

Abdou Diallo - 6/10

Diallo deserves plaudits for his effort, but his efforts barely came to fruition. Angers nicked the ball off him a few times, and Diallo's crosses were wayward too.

Ander Herrera - 7.5/10

He created a good chance for Mbappe early on with a sublime cross before seeing a goal ruled out for offside on the stroke of half-time. Nevertheless, it was a solid display from Herrera in midfield, who fired a chance wide immediately after PSG had equalised.

.

Danilo Pereira - 7.5/10

He brought PSG level with a header off Mbappe's cross, and was generally tidy in midfield.

Planet Fútbol @si_soccer PSG may be without Messi and Neymar today, but it still has Kylian Mbappé, and he puts it on a platter for Danilo to head in the equalizer (via @ESbeINSPORTS PSG may be without Messi and Neymar today, but it still has Kylian Mbappé, and he puts it on a platter for Danilo to head in the equalizer (via @ESbeINSPORTS) https://t.co/4GbwQpMcNm

Marco Verratti - 8/10

The Italian pass-master was at it again, orchestrating PSG's plays with his accurate passing. He created some excellent chances in the game too.

Rafinha - 6.5/10

He scuffed two chances wide off the post in the first half before fading after the break.

Mauro Icardi - 6/10

It was a golden opportunity for him to impress in the absence of Messi and Neymar, but Icardi endured a poor game. He struggled to get on the end of crosses, and missed a few chances too.

Kylian Mbappe - 8.5/10

Mbappe's shooting once again left a lot to be desired. He did a create a few good chances, though. His cross in the 84th minute won PSG a penalty, which he calmly dispatched.

Goal @goal No Neymar

No MessiGoal and assist for Mbappe to save PSG 😓 No Neymar

No MessiGoal and assist for Mbappe to save PSG 😓 https://t.co/Rg1Bhi7UUU

Ratings of PSG substitutes against Angers

Juan Bernat - 6/10

Bernat returned from a serious ankle injury to a rousing reception from the home fans. But he couldn't mark the occasion with something special.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6.5/10

He fought hard to win the ball, but couldn't conjure anything meaningful when in possession.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

The Moroccan talisman demonstrated his value to the side by offering attacking threat and displaying more purpose than Dagba in 18 minutes of action.

Julian Draxler - 6/10

He made a couple of good passes, but there was nothing special from him on the night.

Also Read

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe - N/A

The youngster came on to merely see the game off.

Edited by Bhargav