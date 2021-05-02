PSG 2-1 Lens: Player ratings as defending champions secure crucial win | Ligue 1 2020-21 

Goals from Neymar and Marquinhos helped PSG secure a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Lens in Ligue 1.

The hosts were without Kylian Mbappe, who suffered a calf injury during the week, putting him in doubt for their marquee return fixture against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Despite Mbappe's absence, Mauricio Pochettino still named a strong squad for the visit of Lens and PSG started the game on the front foot.

They went ahead when Julian Draxler pounced on Facundo Medina's defensive blunder to tee up Neymar, who made no mistake from close range.

Close shaves were registered at both ends before halftime, with Pablo Sarabia and Seko Fofana going close to being on the scoresheet for PSG and Lens respectively.

Lens emerged from the second half buoyed by their positive end to the first half and they fashioned two good chances inside the first 10 minutes of the restart.

It was, however, PSG who doubled their lead on the hour mark when Marquinhos rose highest to head home Neymar's corner, marking his third goal in his last three games for the French giants.

Lens halved the deficit just two minutes later after PSG failed to clear their lines, allowing Ignatius Ganago to covert from inside the six-yard box.

Neymar hit the post from a free-kick before Julian Draxler scored a late goal that was ruled out for a marginal offside after consultations with the VAR.

PSG held on for the win to temporarily go two points clear at the top of the table pending Lille's result against Nice.

Here is a rundown of how PSG's players fared against Lens.

PSG player ratings

Keylor Navas - 6/10

The PSG goalkeeper made some fine saves at the start of the second half but could not do anything about Ganago's goal.

Abdou Diallo - 5.5/10

The 24-year-old was the weakest link in the PSG defense and Lens focused most of their attacks - including the one leading to their goal - on his wing.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

The France international made two tackles and had one interception, although he could have been more aware in the build-up to Lens' goal.

Marquinhos - 8.5/10

Marquinhos gave a captain's performance at both ends of the pitch and scored what proved to be the match-winner. He was shown a late yellow card for dissent.

Colin Dagba - 5/10

Colin Dagba lasted only 19 minutes on the field before suffering an injury. He was replaced by Thilo Kehrer.

Idrissa Gueye - 6.5/10

The Senegal international was on the field for an hour before being substituted and he played his role in shielding the defense effectively.

Danilo - 7/10

Danilo showed his defensive nous with two clearances and three tackles, and he also helped instigate attacks with his ball-carrying ability.

Julian Draxler - 7/10

The Germany international provided the assist for Neymar's opener but also missed a glit-edged chance in the second half.

Neymar - 9.5/10

Neymar scored a goal and provided an assist

Neymar was unplayable throughout the game and proved to be PSG's chief driving force. He scored the opener and provided the assist for the second goal, while also creating a whopping seven chances in the game.

Pablo Sarabia - 6/10

Pablo Sarabia did not offer much penetration in the 60 minutes he spent on the field and was eventually replaced by Ander Herrera.

Mauro Icardi - 6/10

Icardi was largely on the periphery for most of the game. He scored a late goal that was ruled out for a marginal offside.

Substitutes

Thilo Kehrer - 6/10

The 24-year-old came on for Colin Dagba in the 19th minute and was solid defensively but did not offer too much going forward.

Marco Veratti - 6/10

Veratti came on with 30 minutes to go and helped PSG regain control in midfield after they conceded.

Ander Herrera - 6/10

The former Manchester United man played his role in providing an extra body in the PSG midfield.

Rafinha - N/A

Rafinha came on in injury time and barely had a touch of the ball.

Moise Kean - N/A

The 21-year-old came on too late to warrant a rating.