PSG 2-1 Lille: 5 talking points as Angel Di Maria wins it for Parisians at the death | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG fought back from a goal down to beat Lille 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria were on target for the Parisians, cancelling out Jonathan David's first-half goal, as PSG produced another late comeback.

Lille, the reigning champions, were the better side in the opening stanza, causing their mighty hosts plenty of problems on the break. But Mauricio Pochettino's side got back into their elements after the break. They turned the match around, with Di Maria scoring the winner just a minute before stoppage time.

PSG provisionally extended their lead at the top of the table to ten points. They now turn their attention to Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 PSG unsettled by Lille's counter-attacking game

Burak Yilmaz caught PSG on the break that led to David's goal.

Lille knew it would be a fool's errand to compete for the ball with PSG. So they were content to sit back and soak up the pressure before hitting the Ligue 1 leaders on the break.

Burak Yilmaz played the role of a battering ram. He nicked the ball off in the centre, and drove forward down the left, with Thilo Kehrer leaving acres of space at the back.

The ploy came to fruition just after the half-hour mark. The Turkish international picked out a pass near midfield, and ran up a few yards from the left, before squaring the ball for David to tap home.

#4 Jonathan David is the real deal

David has more Ligue 1 goals (8) than Messi, Neymar and Mbappe combined (6).

In case you haven't watched Jonathan David play yet, make sure you put that right soon. The Canadian sensation is once again on fire this season, scoring his eighth league goal on the night.

He is an important member of their title-winning team in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 13 times and assisting thrice. David is an explosive fireball of pace, directness and lethal finishing.

B/R Football @brfootball 21-year-old Canadian Jonathan David has Lille up 1-0 vs. PSG 💥



He’s Ligue 1’s leading scorer this season with eight goals. 21-year-old Canadian Jonathan David has Lille up 1-0 vs. PSG 💥He’s Ligue 1’s leading scorer this season with eight goals. https://t.co/nwmYo3CyMa

His goal on the night was that of a penalty-box predator. He showed great anticipation and positioning to thump home the opener, the second consecutive year he scored in Paris. Davis (8) now has more league goals than Messi (0), Neymar (1) and Kylian Mbappe (5) combined.

