PSG 2-1 Lille: Player ratings as Angel Di Maria strike completes second-half comeback | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG came from behind to beat Lille 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Goals from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria cancelled out Jonathan David's first-half opener as the defending champions lost for the fifth time in 11 games this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side had a poor opening stanza, with Lionel Messi taken off at the break with a muscle injury. But the capital club still managed to make the step up, and find their way back into the game with two goals, producing another comeback.

On that note, here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

There was nothing he could do about David's goal. But Donnarumma had a comfortable outing in goal, having to make only two but vital saves.

Thilo Kehrer - 6/10

He was beaten by Yilmaz on the left for Lille's goal, and didn't produce anything meaningful going forward either.

Marquinhos - 8/10

The PSG captain was a true leader at the back, and got them level after the break with a sizzling effort.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

His positional awareness was fine, making three interceptions. But Kimpembe was really lucky not to have got sent off in the first half for catching Yilmaz with a studs-up challenge.

Juan Bernat - 6.5/10

Excellent in passing and purposeful running forward, Bernat was a joy to watch in 65 minutes of action.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6/10

The Dutchman didn't always get on the ball, and looked lost on the break, but managed to lay out two key passes.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

He managed to deal well with Lille's counter-attacking threat. Pereira was often the supplier of accurate passes in midfield, some of which helped PSG launch offensive plays.

Idrissa Gueye - 7/10

Pacy, energetic and visionary, Gueye was a force to be reckoned with in midfield for PSG. He completed 93% of his passes.

Angel Di Maria - 8.5/10

He was arguably PSG's most dangerous forward on the night. After coming close a few times, he finally scored the winner in the 88th minute. He had also set up PSG's equaliser.

Lionel Messi - 6/10

His muscle problem reared its ugly head again as the star, visibly half-fit in the opening stanza, had to be taken off at the break.

B/R Football @brfootball Leo Messi has been subbed off at halftime.



PSG trail Lille 1-0... Leo Messi has been subbed off at halftime. PSG trail Lille 1-0... https://t.co/ZNs6vL433D

Neymar - 7.5/10

The Brazilian talisman created many chances, and set up Di Maria's winner following a neat one-two.

Akshay Akash @Neylegacy So, Neymar created 6 Chances, had 5 Key Passes, 4 Dribbles, won the most duels (11) & was all over the pitch in the 2nd half ⚡



Most importantly, he assisted the winner and played a key role in the 1st goal as well 💫🔥



Great to see you back Champ ❤️🌟 So, Neymar created 6 Chances, had 5 Key Passes, 4 Dribbles, won the most duels (11) & was all over the pitch in the 2nd half ⚡Most importantly, he assisted the winner and played a key role in the 1st goal as well 💫🔥Great to see you back Champ ❤️🌟 https://t.co/v8AYZjaLQT

Ratings of PSG substitutes against Lille

Mauro Icardi - 5/10

He replaced Messi at half-time, but was barely seen in the game. He also squandered a few scoring opportunities.

Colin Dagba - 6/10

He made one good block, and completed excellent passe in a decent cameo.

Nuno Mendes - 5/10

The Portuguese made nowhere near the kind of impact he is usually capable of.

Julian Draxler - N/A

It seemed as if the German international vanished into a sea of blue shirts after stepping into the fray on the night.

Ander Herrera - N/A

PSG were well on their way to victory after the Spaniard came on, which was in stoppage-time.

Edited by Bhargav