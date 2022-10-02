PSG 2-1 Nice: Parisians' Player Ratings as Lionel Messi scores his first free-kick goal for the club | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Nice 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, October 1. The result saw them leapfrog Marseille into the top spot with 25 points from nine games.

The hosts came into this game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lyon in their last game. The win saw them climb back to the top of the table for the time being. However, Marseille were a point ahead of them prior to kick-off, having played earlier on the same day. Christophe Galtier fielded a mixed lineup for this game.

PSG began the game on the front foot and were by far the better side in the first half as they created more chances. With Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha in midfield, the hosts kept possession of the ball for lengthy spells with ease. They completed a total of 411 passes, keeping 65% possession in the first period.

The hosts attempted five shots, with two on target and the other three wide of the mark. Lionel Messi looked to be in fine form as he attempted several shots. The Argentine scored with a wonderful strike from a free-kick to put his side ahead after 29 minutes. It was Messi's 60th goal from a direct free-kick throughout his career, his first with PSG.

Sacha Pisani @Sachk0



How lucky have we been to watch him for as long as we have?



Messi’s 60th goal from direct free-kick in his career, the first with PSG (50 with Barcelona, 9 with Argentina) per



Messi and a free-kick golazo? Yes please!How lucky have we been to watch him for as long as we have?Messi’s 60th goal from direct free-kick in his career, the first with PSG (50 with Barcelona, 9 with Argentina) per @OptaJean Messi and a free-kick golazo? Yes please!How lucky have we been to watch him for as long as we have?Messi’s 60th goal from direct free-kick in his career, the first with PSG (50 with Barcelona, 9 with Argentina) per @OptaJean.https://t.co/J8s05D9ANP

The goal gave the hosts a boost as they ended the first half with a flourish. Sergio Ramos and Nordi Mukiele looked solid at the back as they successfully thwarted Nice's advances. PSG led 1-0 going into the break.

The Parisians came out for the second half looking slightly lethargic and were a step slower than Nice, who equalized within two minutes of the restart. Gaetan Laborde did well to maintain his composure as a cross from the right flank beat two defenders and fell to his feet. He scored with a sharp finish to make it 1-1 after 47 minutes.

Galtier made a couple of changes, most notably being the decision to bring Kylian Mbappe into the game. Hugo Ekitike made way for the Frenchman, who came on and scored the go-ahead goal for PSG after 83 minutes. Mukiele provided the assist for the goal.

PSG did well to hold onto their lead despite some minor scares. They secured an important win that kept their unbeaten start intact. That said, let's take a look at how their players performed.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Donnarumma had a fairly poor game as he failed to make a single save despite facing just one shot on target. He distributed the ball with 82% accuracy.

Nordi Mukiele - 8/10

Mukiele played a good game and looked solid at the back for PSG in a new-look back three. He provided an assist for his side's second goal after 83 minutes. He also won 10 of his 11 duels, making four clearances and six tackles.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos did well to organize his defense and was vocal in his approach. He won all three of his duels, making one tackle and three clearances. He also played one key pass and two accurate long balls.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

Ramos played a good game in the hosts' defense. He won one of his two duels, blocking one shot in the process. He also played five accurate long balls.

Achraf Hakimi - 6.5/10

Hakimi was active on the right flank as he made several runs forward to join the attack. He won four of his 11 duels, making three tackles and two clearances.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

Vitinha played well in midfield and completed several passes. He also used his agility to navigate through tight spots. He attempted three shots with just one on target. He also won just two of his eight duels.

Fabian Ruiz - 6.5/10

Ruiz had a decent game in PSG's midfield. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including two long balls. He was subbed off after 72 minutes.

Juan Bernat - 6/10

Bernat put in a below par performance in this game. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including one key pass and one long ball. He won just one of his eight duels and was dispossessed seven times.

Lionel Messi - 8/10

Messi continued in his rich vein of form, scoring from a free-kick in the first period. He attempted four shots, with two on target and two wide of the mark. Messi also won seven of his 14 duels and completed five successful dribbles.

Neymar - 6.5/10

Neymar looked slightly off-color as he struggled to make an impact on the game. He attempted two shots and saw both miss the target. He won eight of his 18 duels and played three accurate long balls.

Hugo Ekitike - 6.5/10

Ekitike started the game ahead of Mbappe but failed to make an impact. He did not attempt a single shot but did play one key pass and one long ball. He also won four of his seven duels.

Substitutes

Kylian Mbappe - 7.5/10

He came on shortly after the hour-mark and scored late in the game to restore PSG's lead.

Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

Mendes came on in the second period and put in a good performance.

Renato Sanches - 6/10

Sanches came into the game in the second half but had to be subbed off late in the game due to an injury.

Pablo Sarabia & Danilo Pereira - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating. However, Sarabia did receive a yellow card in stoppage time.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far