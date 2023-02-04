Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Toulouse 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, February 4.

The Parisians entered this game on the back of a mixed run of form in Ligue 1. They won two, drew one, and lost two of their last five games in the competition. Christophe Galtier's men were also dealt a blow as Kylian Mbappe was injured in their last game against Montpellier. However, he fielded a strong lineup.

Toulouse, on the other hand, were on a much better run of form as they won four and drew one of their last five games. They are slowly climbing the table, having moved up to ninth following their 4-1 win over Troyes last time out.

PSG were taken by surprise in the initial exchanges of the game as Toulouse made a positive and strong start. The hosts suffered another injury setback as Renato Sanches was forced off after just 14 minutes. His replacement, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, was booked minutes after coming on. The visitors then grabbed the lead via Branco van den Boomen in the 20th minute.

Carlos Soler and Achraf Hakimi combined to bring PSG back into the game. Soler provided an assist for the Moroccan to score from, making it 1-1 after 38 minutes. After keeping the ball for two-thirds of the time, the Parisians were unable to grab the lead in the first half as the teams were tied at 1-1 at half-time.

PSG made a positive start to the second period as Toulouse looked to halt them in their tracks and stop them from gaining momentum. The visitors' efforts were in vain as Lionel Messi scored after 58 minutes to complete the comeback and make it 2-1. Hakimi turned provider for the second goal, having scored the first. Both managers then turned to their respective benches to alter things.

The second period was slightly more even in terms of possession, with PSG keeping 60% of the ball. However, Toulouse tried hard to get back into the game and attempted 12 shots, hitting the target four times. Gianluigi Donnarumma made some good saves as the Parisians held on to secure the win.

On that note, let's take a look at PSG's player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

Donnarumma conceded a goal early in the game but showed great character in a strong second-half performance. He made four saves in the second period and helped the hosts secure the win.

Achraf Hakimi - 9/10

After making a couple of costly errors in recent games, Hakimi put in a performance that redeemed his mistakes. He scored PSG's first goal and provided an assist as Messi made it 2-0. He also won seven duels and played five key passes.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos was solid at the back and had a good game. He won both his duels and made one clearance and blocked three shots. He also played three accurate long balls.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

Pereira had a good game from start to finish. He won six of his eight duels and passed the ball with 89% accuracy.

Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

Mendes had a decent game as he won five of his 11 duels. He also made one clearance and one tackle but was booked for a foul late in the first half.

Carlos Soler - 7/10

Soler had a good game in midfield as he provided an assist for his side's first goal. He won three of his six duels and also played one key pass.

Renato Sanches - N/A

Sanches started the game but was forced off with an injury inside 15 minutes. He did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Fabian Ruiz - 6.5/10

Ruiz had a decent game and played the entire 90 minutes. He had a whopping 86 touches of the ball. He played two long balls and attempted three shots but failed to hit the target.

Vitinha - 6/10

Vitinha had a decent game in midfield but visibly struggled positionally as he was deployed in an attacking role.

Hugo Ekitike - 7/10

Ekitike played for nearly the entire game but was subbed off in second-half stoppage time. He won four of his five duels and attempted three shots, of which one was on target.

Lionel Messi - 8.5/10

Messi had a great game with the ball and scored the goal that eventually turned out to be the winner for PSG. He attempted six shots but only hit the target once. He played seven key passes and won eight duels.

Substitutes

El Chadaille Bitshiabu - 6.5/10

He was brought on to replace the injured Sanches and had a decent game, but was booked.

Juan Bernat - 6.5/10

Bernat replaced Nuno Mendes for the final 15 minutes and played well.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6/10

Zaire-Emery replaced Soler late in the game and played well.

Ismael Gharbi - N/A

Gharbi came on with just a few minutes to play and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

