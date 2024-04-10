PSG 2-3 Barcelona: Parisians' Player Ratings as Vitinha and Dembele score in narrow loss | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fell to a 3-2 defeat against Barcelona at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on April 10.

The Parisians entered this contest on the back of a great run of form. They were unbeaten in their seven games across competitions prior to this game, winning five times and drawing twice in that span.

Luis Enrique's men scored an impressive 17 goals during that time but also conceded seven goals. The Spaniard fielded a strong lineup for their clash against Barcelona.

Both teams made decent starts to the contest as they shared the ball nearly equally in the first period. PSG edged the possession stats as they kept the ball for 53% of the time compared to 47% for Barcelona. However, both teams managed just three shots on target apiece in the first half.

Raphinha opened the scoring for Barcelona with a well-worked goal in the 37th minute. PSG could not respond before the half-time interval and trailed 1-0 at the break.

PSG made a great start to the second half having faltered in the first period. They grabbed the leveler just three minutes after the restart as Ousmane Dembele scored to make it 1-1 in the 48th. Fabian Ruiz then played Vitinha through on goal for the Parisians' second goal just two minutes later to make it 2-1.

Barcelona found a way back into the contest shortly after the hour-mark. Pedri and Raphinha combined for a lovely goal as the former played a pinpoint pass into the latter's path. The Brazilian then volleyed the ball into the net to make it 2-2.

There was late drama as Ilkay Gundogan assisted Andreas Christensen for Barcelona's third goal. However, neither side could create much more as the visitors ran out 3-2 winners. That said, let's take a look at PSG's player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Donnarumma was arguably at fault for all of Barcelona's goal and was poor with his ball-handling skills.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

Marquinhos put in a decent performance for his club, passing the ball with 87% accuracy, including one key pass and one long ball. He also made three interceptions.

Lucas Hernandez - 6.5/10

Hernandez had an average game at the back as he ended up on the losing side. He won five duels and played three long balls.

Lucas Beraldo - 6/10

Beraldo, much like his goalie, was at fault for nearly all of Barcelona's goals. However, he won five duels and played two long balls.

Nuno Mendes - 7.5/10

Mendes was by far PSG's best defender on the pitch. He passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won eight duels, making three clearances, of which one was off the goal line.

Kang-in Lee - 7/10

Lee had a decent game in midfield as he passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including three key passes. He also won one duel and attempted two shots on target.

Vitinha - 8.5/10

Vitinha was by far PSG's best player on the pitch and put in a great performance. He scored his team's leveler to make it 2-2 in the 50th minute. Vitinha passed the ball with 99% accuracy, including three key passes and five long balls. He also won two duels.

Fabian Ruiz - 7/10

Ruiz passed the ball with 85% accuracy, including one key pass and three long balls. He also won two duels.

Ousmane Dembele - 7.5/10

Dembele had a decent game and even scored for his team to make it 1-1 early in the second half. He played three key passes and also won three duels.

Marco Asensio - 6.5/10

Asensio failed to get into the game as much as he would have liked.

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

Mbapped looked off-color for his team, attempting three shots but none of those were on target.

Substitutes

Bradley Barcola - 7/10

The young winger had a decent cameo for his team as he completed two dribbles and passed the ball with 85% accuracy.

Warren-Zaire Emery - 6.5/10

He replaced Lee and put in a good performance for PSG.

Goncalo Ramos - N/A

He came on late in the contest with few minutes left to play and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.