PSG 2-3 Clermont Foot: Player ratings for the Parisians as Lancers wiped out two-goal deficit to ruin Lionel Messi's farewell | Ligue 1 2022-23

PSG were beaten 3-2 by Clermont Foot on the final day of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season as Lionel Messi's farewell at the Parc des Princes was ruined.

Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe struck once each inside the first 21 minutes to give the Parisians a 2-0 lead, but the Lancers made a spectacular comeback to wipe out the deficit.

Grejohn Kyei appeared to have put Clermont ahead in the fifth minute, but it was ruled out and Ramos subsequently put PSG ahead in the 16th minute.

Mbappe then made it 2-0 soon after from the penalty spot (21') as the French champions were cruising to a big win on the final day.

However, the visitors pulled one back through Johan Gastien, who pounced on a loose ball from Marco Verratti to make an easy finish (24').

Mehdi Zeffane then turned home a cross from close range to make it 2-2 as the Lancers were level with PSG in sixes and sevens in defense (45+1').

Early into the second half, Messi blazed a wonderful opportunity into the stands and Clermont made them pay for it with a third.

Kyei, who had also missed a penalty with an awful attempt in the first half, redeemed himself by scoring the winning goal in the 63rd minute.

PSG huffed and puffed in search of an equalizer but it never arrived. Messi also saw a free-kick saved in stoppage time as there was no goal for him on his final appearance for the club.

Here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 5/10

He was beaten twice in the first half and looked underconfident in possession too.

Danilo Pereira - 5/10

The Portuguese struggled with Clermont's pace on the flank and was beaten far too easily.

Sergio Ramos - 6.5/10

Ramos bagged a goal on his farewell appearance for PSG but defensively, he was severely lacking his usual composure and positional awareness.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu - 5/10

His inexperience was on full display as Bitshiabu was soundly beaten time and again on the left side. The youngster's long balls, however, were accurate.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 5/10

He conceded the penalty to Clermont in the first half after a handball and never looked settled defensively.

Vitinha - 7/10

Vitinha bagged an assist for Ramos' opener with a lovely cross and circulated the ball superbly, completing 95 percent of his passes.

Marco Verratti - 4/10

The Italian made a horrific mistake that allowed Clermont to pull a goal back as his backpass to Donnarumma was truly poor. He made some good recoveries in the match, though, winning six of his nine ground duels.

Achraf Hakimi - 6.5/10

Hakimi won the penalty which Mbappe converted and was a danger with his electric pace and link-up plays. Defensively, though, he was found out several times as Clermont used space down his flank to devastating effect.

Lionel Messi - 6/10

A frustrating night for Messi on his swansong. He wasted a great opportunity to score by sending Mbappe's cross over the bar with the goal gaping and then saw a free-kick saved in stoppage time.

Hugo Ekitike - 5/10

The youngster was utterly lacking in composure in attack and wasted two good chances to score. In the 34th minute, he couldn't keep his volley down from close range, and just three minutes into the restart, headed over the bar from barely a few yards out.

Kylian Mbappe - 7.5/10

He dispatched his penalty in the first half with aplomb and created a wonderful chance for Messi early into the restart. With 29 goals for the season, the Frenchman won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot too.

Substitutes

Carlos Soler (57' for Ekitike) - 5/10

He was brought on to fire up PSG's attack when they needed a goal but was completely anonymous.

Renato Sanches (58' for Vitinha) - 5.5/10

He was sloppy on the ball but made one crucial block.

Alexandre Letellier (80' for Donnarumma) - 6/10

He was given a runout in goal late on but Clermont had already completed the turnaround by then.

Marquinhos (80' for Bitshiabu) - 6/10

The Brazilian was thrown in to beef up the backline and prevent Clermont from bagging a fourth as PSG looked to find their way back into the game.

Ismael Gharbi (88' for Danilo) - N/A

The match was almost up by the time he came on.

