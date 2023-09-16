PSG 2-3 Nice: 5 talking points as Parisians lose at home despite Mbappe double | Ligue 1 2023-24

PSG suffered their first defeat of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season after OGC Nice beat them 3-2 at the Parc des Princes on Friday (September 15).

Kylian Mbappe has started the season in impressive fashion, scoring yet another brace, but it wasn't enough to rescue his side from a disappointing loss.

Terem Moffi opened the scoring for the Eaglets after 21 minutes following a scramble in the box, but Mbappe restored parity for the holders just eight minutes later.

Shortly into the second half, Gaetan Laborde made it 2-1 for Nice after Moffi hit PSG on the break. Moffi then added a third following another clinical finish from the edge of the box.

Mbappe gave the Parisians hope of a comeback by reducing the deficit in the 87th minute, but the hosts eventually fell short. It was Luis Enrique's side's third winless game in five league outings this season as they drop to third in the standings, two behind leaders Monaco.

On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Mbappe setting the pace for Golden Boot

With Lionel Messi and Neymar leaving PSG, Kylian Mbappe is now the face of the club, and he's certainly enjoying the spotlight.

In four appearances this season, the 24-year-old has netted seven times, including a brace for the third straight game.

Mbappe opened his account by firing home from close range in the 29th minute to bring the Parisians level. He struck once again in the closing stages of normal time. However, Nice had a two-goal lead by then, rendering his goal meaningless.

Nevertheless, his barnstorming run means Mbappe is once again the favourite for the Ligue 1 Golden Boot, which he's won for the last five years.

#4 Nice end Parc des Princes heartbreak

OGC Nice have caused PSG trouble in recent clashes, with three unbeaten outings from their previous five meetings. That includes a 6-5 shootout win at the Parc des Princes in the Coupe de France in January last year.

In the league, though, the Eaglets were winless at the stadium in 14 years, but that changed on Friday night with a stunning win. Terem Moffi was the architect of their epic result with two goals and an assist as PSG were woefully exposed at the back.

For the first time since November 2009, Nice have a win at the Parc des Princes against PSG in Ligue 1, ending a run of 12 winless games.

#3 PSG's defence a major issue

PSG have struggled to find their feet in the new season, but Friday night was truly horrible from a defensive standpoint. The champions were poor at the back, and Nice capitalised on their sloppiness.

For the opening goal, Moffi played a cutback to Jean-Clair Todibo, whose shot was blocked, but the ball came back to Moffi. The striker wasn't marked well despite PSG having five players in the box. His shot took a deflection before finding the back of the net.

The Parisians were then caught on the break for the second goal, with Moffi charging down the field, one against one. Danilo was completely helpless, and the Nice striker cut it back for Laborde to fire his team home.

#2 Terem Moffi packs a punch

Speaking of Moffi, the Nice striker deserves a special mention. He was on fire at the Parc des Princes, cutting PSG to shreds at the back with his lightning speed and deadly finishing.

The 24-year-old had only three shots on target, but two of them ended in the back of the net. He also bagged an assist despite completing only 12 passes, a testament to his efficiency on the ball.

Moffi's ball-control was excellent, too, and he displayed an impressive eye for goal on both occasions he scored. It's no wonder that the Nigerian was the highest-rated player on Sofascore with 9.0.

Originally signed on loan in January this year, Nice made his deal permanent this summer. Moffi is duly repaying their faith with superlative performances like the one at the Parc des Princes.

#1 PSG's sloppy start to the season continues

Winds of change blew over the Parc des Princes this summer with many key players leaving, including Lionel Messi and Neymar, while some new players arrived.

There was a managerial change, too, with Christophe Galtier sacked and former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique taking charge.

With so many alterations to the squad, it's natural to see a side take time to settle in. That's exactly what's happening at PSG, as they have collected just eight points from their opening five league games.

For the record, it's their worst start to a top-flight campaign since the QSI takeover and lowest points tally at this stage of the competition since the 2010-11 season (7 points).

While Mbappe is firing on all cylinders, new signing Ousmane Dembele has struggled. Marcos Asensio struck on the opening day but has fizzled out since. PSG's defence, as said before, has looked sloppy.

It's still early days in the campaign, and the French champions have enough time to recover. However, the Champions League is on the horizon, and a home loss to Borussia Dortmund on the first day might set the alarm bells ringing in the French capital.