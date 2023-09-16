PSG lost 3-2 to OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on Friday (September 16) for the first loss of their 2023-24 Ligue 1 season.

Terem Moffi opened the scoring for the Eaglets in the 21st minute, but Kylian Mbappe equalised for the champions after eight minutes. Early into the second half, Gaetan Laborde made it 2-1 for Nice after rounding a break from Moffi, who then added a third goal soon after.

PSG were a complete mess at the back, looking thoroughly exposed and lacking shape. Mbappe reduced the deficit late on, but an equaliser wasn't to be, as Nice ran out deserved winners at the Parc des Princes.

With eight points from five games, this is PSG's worst start to a season since the 2010-11 campaign as they remain third in the league table.

On that note, here're the player ratings for the Parisians:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

He got little help from PSG's backline and looked exposed at the back for most of the time. The Italian, nonetheless, ended with five saves, including a crucial one on Sofiane Diop late on to prevent further embarrassment.

Achraf Hakimi - 6.5/10

The Moroccan assisted Mbappe's first goal, but defensively, was found out time and again by Moffi, who utilised the space behind him.

Danilo Pereira - 6/10

He remained committed to his defensive responsibilities but was ineffective. Moffi made a mockery of him in the build-up to Nice's second goal.

Milan Skriniar - 5.5/10

The Slovakian was in sixes and sevens, struggling to cope with Nice's pace. Moffi's opening goal deflected off him, and Skriniar was a bystander for his second, too.

Lucas Hernandez - 5.5/10

He won all five of his ground duels but contributed nothing meaningful going forward. Defensively, too, he was a no-show.

Carlos Soler - 6/10

The former Valencia star made his first start of the season but was largely anonymous.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6/10

Zaire-Emery was no match to Moffi's speed on the break and flattered to deceive in his midfield battle, too.

Vitinha - 7/10

The only bright spot in PSG's otherwise lackluster midfield, Vitinha was the creative inspiration for his team. His link-ups with Mbappe looked deadly, too.

Ousmane Dembele - 5/10

He missed a great chance when the score was 1-0 for Nice. Dembele completed just one of his six crosses and lost possession 18 times. The Frenchman came to PSG with a lot of promise but is yet to deliver on that.

Goncalo Ramos - 6/10

PSG's new striker had a quiet evening, mustering just one shot (which was off-target) and completed only eight passes in 64 minutes of action. That shows what a non-factor he was up front. Given his talents, though, it might just be a matter of time before Ramos hits the throttle.

Kylian Mbappe - 8.5/10

The star of the show once again, Mbappe netted a brace for the third straight Ligue 1 game, bringing his tally to seven for the season. However, his heroics weren't enough to salvage even a draw for his team.

Ratings of PSG substitutes against Nice

Manuel Ugarte (63' for Soler) - 7/10

The 22-year-old added poise to PSG's midfield after coming on. He deserves to start against Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Randal Kolo Muani (64' for Ramos) - 7.5/10

The French youngster bagged the assist for Mbappe's second goal.

Bradley Barcola (67' for Dembele) - 6/10

Barcola was eager to get involved in the thick of the things, sometimes too eager, as he took down Evann Guessand and went into the books.