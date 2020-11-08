PSG 3-0 Rennes: Player ratings as a Di Maria double lifts the champions | Ligue 1 2020-21

PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) cruised to a 3-0 win at the Parc des Princes against Rennes in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 to go five points clear at the top. Goals from Moise Kean and Angel Di Maria, who netted twice, got the job done for the depleted Parisiens even as their injury concerns deepened.

Already missing out on several first-team players like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Pablo Sarabia, Thilo Kehrer and Idrissa Gueye too went off injured in the first half to compound manager Thomas Tuchel's misery.

The win, however, consolidates PSG's position at the top of the Ligue 1 table; the defending champions now have 24 points from 10 games after losing their opening two games.

On that note, let's have a look at how PSG players fared in the game:

PSG Player Ratings:

Keylor Navas - 7/10

It was another clean sheet for the Costa Rican custodian, but he had little to do all match. Rennes tried to open up PSG after the break but lacked finishing to truly trouble Navas, although the PSG keeper did deny striker Guirassy in a one-on-one situation.

Thilo Kehrer - N/A

Thilo Kehrer lasted just 35 minutes into the game before the German full-back was forced off injured after being hit by a shot from Jeremy Doku.

Marquinhos - 8/10

Marquinhos was a defensive rock for PSG, using his powerful and athletic frame to impede Rennes's movements. He made a staggering nine clearances in the match and also frustrated the visitors aerially with five duels won.

Abou Diallo - 8/10

Positionally aware and calm in possession, Abou Diallo was always in the right place at the right time to avert any danger for PSG by making vital clearances. He made seven clearances, the most after only Marquinhos, and completed 92% of his passes.

Layvin Kurzawa - 7/10

It wasn't the most spectacular performance from Layvin Kurzawa, but he held on his own very well defensively. He switched to the right-back spot after the break and kept Jeremy Doku in check.

Ander Herrera - 7/10

The ex-Manchester United man started off brightly and even assisted Di Maria's first goal by putting him through on goal from the left. However, Ander Herrera's impact waned after the break.

Leandro Paredes - 7/10

Leandro Paredes offered little in the way of attack but kept things moving for his side with accurate passes. He laid the most passes by a PSG player in the game.

Idrissa Gueye - N/A

Idrissa Gueye was taken off in the 13th minute after picking up a knock, which deepened PSG's injury woes.

Alessandro Florenzi - 6.5/10

After some productive games in recent weeks, Alessandro Florenzi fired a blank against Rennes. He was virtually non-existent in most of the opening stanza, struggling to knit passes and connect with his attacking cohorts. It was no surprise that the Italian was substituted off at half-time.

Moise Kean - 8/10

Moise Kean is fast becoming a force to be reckoned up front for PSG. The young Italian international struck another goal with an excellent finish to continue his fine run of recent form. Unfortunately, he appeared to pick up a minor knock in the second half and was subbed off in the 63rd minute.

Moise Kean in 31 PL appearances for Everton: 2 goals



Moise Kean in 4 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG: 3 goals



Finding his form again in the capital. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/HwgQQhi9t5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

Angel Di Maria - 8.5/10

It was a top-class performance from Angel Di Maria, who played his first domestic game since returning from suspension. He made amends for his midweek missed penalty by netting twice against Rennes and even assisting Kean's opening goal as he made a resounding return to domestic duties.

Ángel Di María for PSG vs. Rennes:



◉ Most crosses (4)

◉ Most shots (3)

◉ Most chances created (3)

◉ Most take-ons completed (2)

◉ Most shots on target (2)

◉ Most goals (2)



Underappreciated. pic.twitter.com/mXN1MVsJbF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

Ratings of PSG Substitutes:

Danilo Perreira - 6/10

Danilo Perreira came on for Kean in the 65th minute but barely touched the ball.

Mitchell Bakker - 6.5/10

Mitchell Bakker came on for the injured Kehrer, but the Dane offered little attacking output but was sound defensively.

Colin Dagba - 7/10

Colin Dagba came on at half-time and injected pace and urgency in the flanks, which Florenzi couldn't. He also assisted Di Maria's second goal.

Rafinha - 7/10

After a slow start, Rafinha grew into the match. He linked up well with Di Maria and Dagba to work some openings while also drawing a strong save out of Gomis in the dying moments of the game.