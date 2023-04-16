PSG 3-1 Lens: Player ratings for Parisians as Messi and Mbappe combine again in big win | Ligue 1 2022-23

PSG beat Lens 3-1 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 15). Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Lionel Messi helped the Parisians open up a 12-point gap atop the standings.

Christophe Galtier's side were dominant from the off, but Salis Abdul Samed's sending off in the 19th minute added wind to their sails. Mbappe opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a lovely finish off Vitinha's pass before the Portuguese himself got on the scoresheet six minutes later.

With only five minutes of normal time left in the opening half, Messi made it three for the holders following some excellent link-up play with Mbappe. Lens, who were second best for much of the night, reduced the deficit from the spot in the 60th minute through Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Les Sang et Or saw their four-game winning run come to a juddering halt, though, as PSG continued their push for a second straight Ligue 1 title. On that note, here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

Lens tested him with numerous shots, but Donnarumma was eventually beaten on a penalty on the hour mark.

Marquinhos - 7.5/10

The Brazilian showed excellent vision to make four clearances and completed 97% of his passes.

Sergio Ramos - 7.5/10

The Spaniard was a reliable figure in defence for the Parisians and passed the ball around well, too.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

He headed over Angelo Fulgini's free-kick and released Messi after the break with an incisive through-ball.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

The Moroccan drove forward with purpose and fought hard for the ball but unfortunately lacked the output.

Carlos Soler - 6.5/10

He made good runs in attacking areas but lacked the output.

Fabian Ruiz - 7/10

The former Napoli man provided excellent cover for the back four, making two clearances, three tackles and one interception.

Vitinha - 8.5/10

He assisted Mbappe for the opening goal and struck the second with a lovely finish.

Nuno Mendes - 8/10

He dragged a shot wide after whizzing past the Lens defence but set up Vitinha's goal with a simple pass.

Lionel Messi - 9/10

It was another spectacular performance from the Argentine, who capped it off with a goal, his 14th league strike of the season.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

He put PSG in front after 31 minutes and assisted Messi for their third goal.

Ratings of PSG substitutes

Juan Bernat (77' for Mendes) - 5/10

He touched the ball just ten times after coming on.

Warren Zaire-Emery - N/A

Not enough time for the youngster to make an impact

