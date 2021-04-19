Create
PSG 3-2 Saint-Etienne: 5 talking points as Icardi nets dramatic late winner | Ligue 1 2020-21

PSG
PSG's Kylian Mbappe in action
PSG beat Saint-Etienne 3-2 to move to within one point of league leaders Lille in the 2020-21 Ligue 1

Denis Bouanga opened the scoring for Saint-Etienne, but Kylian Mbappe scored a quickfire brace to turn the match on its head. Romain Hamoma though he salvaged a share of the spoils by netting the equaliser in added time.

But Mauro Icardi had other ideas as he netted a dramatic late winner to seal all three points for PSG. The Argentine combined with his compatriot Angel di Maria to head one in as the reigning champions capitalised on Lille's draw at home to Montpellier.

On that note, let's take a look at the talking points from the game:

#1 PSG keep their title hopes alive

Mauro Icardi rejoices after scoring the winner for PSG.
Mauro Icardi rejoices after scoring the winner for PSG.

PSG keep the pressure on LOSC Lille after their thrilling win over Saint Etienne.

With Lille drawing against Montpellier, PSG capitalised on the league leaders' slip-up to close the gap at the top to a solitary point.

It was a special performance from Mauricio Pochettino's troops, who were without the likes of Neymar, Keylor Navas, Leandro Paredes, Marquinhos and Idrissa Gueye.

With one point separating the top two and only five games remaining, the title race is poised for an exciting finish.

#2 Saint-Etienne show character and resilience

Saint-Etienne showed great desire against the defending champions. The visitors matched PSG in every department and made the holders work really hard to grind out a positive result.

Saint-Etienne scored two goals in quick succession to dent PSG's chances of taking away all the three points. But they were unlucky not to have taken away anything from the game.

Published 19 Apr 2021, 01:48 IST
comments icon
Ligue 1 AS Saint-Etienne Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Mauro Emanuel Icardi Kylian Mbappe
