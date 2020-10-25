PSG 4-0 Dijon: Player ratings as Kean and Mbappe sink the Owls| Ligue 1 2020-21 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) cruised past bottom club Dijon 4-0 at the Parc des Princes in a routine 2020-21 Ligue 1 clash.

Mosie Kean bagged a first-half double before Kylian Mbappe came off the bench and netted twice to add more gloss to the scoreline.

The victory propels the defending French champions back to the top of the table at the expense Lille although the latter have a game in hand.

Thomas Tuchel made eight changes to the side that lost to Manchester United in the midweek, yet Les Parisiens had enough firepower to shoot down the Owls. On that note, here are the player ratings for PSG players:

Sergio Rico - 7/10

Sergio Rico had one of his easiest outings as Dijon rarely threatened but was on hand to punch the ball clear when needed. He made three saves and completed 100% of his passes.

The Parisien defense was rarely troubled

Colin Dagba - 7.5/10

Colin Dagba, who was given a rare start in the right-back position, impressed. However, he left a lot to be desired on the offensive front even as he fulfilled his defensive duties with aplomb. He made seven tackles and four interceptions - both the most by any player in the match.

Advertisement

Danilo Pereira - 7.5/10

Danilo Pereira had an impressive all-round performance. He was rock solid at the back - jumping into tackles and making crucial blocks - whilst also menacing in the attack from set-pieces. He had two efforts saved by Allagbe.

Abdou Diallo - 7/10

One of only three players to retain their places in the PSG starting XI from the midweek game, Adbou Diallo completely justified his manager's decision. He showed great positional awareness and distributed the ball really well.

Mitchel Bakker - 8/10

Mitchel Bakker was a livewire down the right flank for PSG. He laid an excellent cross for Kean's opener, his second assist of the season, and helped out defensively too. He made four tackles, two clearances and won four aerial duels.

Julian Draxler - 6.5/10

Julian Draxler had a rather quiet game. He linked with Neymar once, but nothing came out of it. Draxler eventually hobbled off the pitch at the hour mark after sustaining a knock. He is likely to miss the trip to Istanbul on Wednesday.

Marquinhos - 7/10

The skipper had a mixed outing against Dijon. He linked with the midfield by constantly feeding the runs of Neymar, Kean and Sarabia but wasted a good chance in the first half and almost gifted Dijon a goal with a horrible backpass.

Rafinha - 7.5/10

Rafinha worked really hard throughout the match. He ran up the pitch to overlap in the attack but also gave away possession cheaply on several occasions. He got dispossessed four times, the most for a PSG player in the game.

Neymar was a class apart once again.

Pablo Sarabia - 8/10

Advertisement

Pablo Sarabia played a big role in the PSG attack. He was a constant thorn in the face of Dijon with his linkup play and crosses. He released Neymar to spark the counter-attack leading to Kean's second goal and then assisted Mbappe with a cut back.

Moise Kean - 8/10

Moise Kean displayed deadly predatory instincts by clinically finishing off both the goals, his first two strikes in PSG colours. He switched off slightly in the second half, though.

First PSG goal ✅

Second PSG goal ✅



Moise Kean bagged a brace against Dijon 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Pco7nh4vgv — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 24, 2020

Neymar - 9/10

Everything good that PSG did against Dijon stemmed through the Brazilian. Neymar provided an assist apiece for Kean and Mbappe but was indirectly involved in the other two goals too. He completed a game-high of five dribbles too as he came up clutch again.

15 - Neymar has been involved in 15 shots against Dijon (7 attempts, 8 chances created), his best tally in a Ligue 1 game. Cannon. pic.twitter.com/BabQqygETS — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 24, 2020

Player Ratings of PSG substitutes

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench and struck twice for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe replaced the two-goal-scoring Kean in the 73rd minute and bagged a brace of his own with two cool finishes as he brought up his tally of goals to six for the season.

Kays Ruiz-Atil - 6/10

Kays Ruiz-Atil came on with Mbappe replacing Marquinhos but unlike the former, he showed little of note on the pitch. The 18-year-old player needs more time to develop his game.

Ander Herrera - 7/10

Ander Herrera came on for Draxler at the hour mark and got himself involved immediately. He played a couple of long passes upfront and won the ball in key areas.

Bandiougou Fadiga - N/A

Bandiougou Fadiga got less than ten minutes to perform for PSG and barely touched the ball during that time.