PSG 4-0 Marseille: Player ratings for the Parisians as Goncalo Ramos double guides champions to big Le Classique win | Ligue 1 2023-24

PSG thrashed Marseille 4-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday, September 24, to recover from their 3-2 defeat against OGC Nice last weekend.

Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring for the defending champions after eight minutes with a spectacular free-kick, curling it beyond the Marseille wall.

Randal Kolo Muani doubled their advantage in the 37th minute by pouncing on a rebound off Hakimi's original strike that came off the base of the post. In the second half, Goncalo Ramos, who had come on for Kylian Mbappe after the forward went off with an ankle injury in the 32nd minute, netted a clinical brace.

Romas made it 3-0 in the 47th minute by directing a header off Ousmane Dembele's cross beyond Pau Lopez and added a fourth in the penultimate minute of normal time.

Kolo Muani ran the length of the pitch in a brilliant counter-attack before cutting it back for Ramos to tuck it home.

With 11 points from six games, PSG are third position in the league table, while Marseille, who succumbed to their first loss of the top-flight campaign, are down in seventh.

Here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

With Marseille failing to muster a single effort on target, the PSG goalkeeper had a rather comfortable evening in goal. His distribution from the back was highly accurate.

Marquinhos - 7/10

The PSG skipper displayed great positional awareness and impeded Marseille's offensive plays with his crucial interventions. He finished with two interceptions and tackles each, as well as one vital block.

Milan Skriniar - 6.5/10

Not the flashiest of players, but compared to his erroneous performance last time out in Ligue 1, this was much better from him. He also completed the most passes in the game at 137 and registered an accuracy rate of 97%.

Lucas Hernandez - 6/10

Marseille's toothless display in attack granted him the liberty to roam forward, but Hernandez couldn't make the most of it.

Achraf Hakimi - 8/10

The Moroccan ace opened the floodgates with a superb free-kick goal in the eighth minute and remained an offensive threat for PSG thereafter.

Manuel Ugarte - 7.5/10

The 22-year-old utterly dominated the midfield battle and caused Marseille all sorts of problems. He made a game-high of nine tackles, another five interceptions and won 10 ground duels.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 7/10

The teenager displayed tremendous energy and urgency, even outperforming many of the seniors around him. Zaire-Emery made four tackles, won six ground duels and completed 94% of his passes.

Bradley Barcola - 7.5/10

An indomitable presence on the left flank, taking Marseille head on and showcasing his on-the-ball skills. He won 10 ground duels and played two key passes.

Ousmane Dembele - 8.5/10

PSG's creative inspiration on the night, Dembele cut a swathe through Marseille's defense with his incisive passes. He made six key passes and bagged one assist.

Randal Kolo Muani - 8.5/10

A thorn in Marseille's flesh with his lightening pace and directness, Kolo Muani opened his PSG account with a well-taken goal and set up their fourth one with a lovely cross too.

Kylian Mbappe - N/A

The PSG stalwart went off injured after only 32 minutes into the game and could be sidelined for a while, much to the club's dismay.

Substitutes

Goncalo Ramos (32' for Mbappe) - 9/10

Mbappe's injury was a boon for Ramos, who made the most of his opportunity by netting twice in the game for his first pair of goals in the season.

Danilo Pereira (69' for Hernandez) - 6/10

He ensured everything was kosher at the back.

Fabian Ruiz (69' for Dembele) - 6/10

The Spaniard played a few passes but didn't much to do besides that.

Nordi Mukiele (83' for Hakimi) - N/A

PSG already had the game in the bag and Mukiele was a non-factor.

Carlos Soler (83' for Barcola) - N/A

Soler didn't have enough time to make an impact.