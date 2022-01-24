PSG 4-0 Reims: 5 talking points as Ramos opens account in comfortable win for hosts | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG continued their winning ways in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Goals from Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira helped them see off Reims 4-0 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

It was one-way traffic for most of the game, though the visiting side tested PSG on the break on a few occasions. Lionel Messi started from the bench after recovering from COVID-19, while Keylor Navas replaced Gianluigi Donnarruma at goal.

Mauro Icardi had two goals ruled out in the game as his poor form in the final third continued. Nevertheless, with a comfortable win, PSG remain 11 points clear of Nice, whom the league leaders meet in the Coupe de France next week.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Sergio Ramos opens his PSG account

Sergio Ramos started for just the second time for PSG this season.

Sergio Ramos got off the mark for the Parisians on Sunday. He scored the Parisians' second of the game against Reims. Ramos scoring goals was a common sight at Real Madrid. It has taken him just four games to open his account for Les Parisiens.

It was just the second start for the Spanish defender as he displayed what he can do when he is fully fit. Ramos has an uncanny ability to score from set-pieces, especially corners, as he helped his club to a comfortable win against Reims.

This goal might've also boosted his chances of retaining his spot in the upcoming games. As Marquinhos is virtually irreplaceable at the back, Ramos might get a chance ahead of Prisnel Kimpembe in the Parisians' next game.

#4 Marco Verratti scores first league goal in almost five years

Verratti has been one of the best players for the Parisians this season.

Marco Verratti gave the hosts the lead against Reims minutes before the half-time whistle. He scored from inside the box, latching onto a deflected ball after Mauro Icardi's shot was blocked by Predrag Rajkovic.

The Italian was also helped by the frame of the goal. He would've certainly enjoyed the strike as it was his first of the season and the first in league competition since the 2016-17 campaign.

He was also involved in the buildup to the third goal of the game. Verratti again raced into the box to connect Messi's pass, but a huge deflection off Wout Faes meant it was adjudged as an own goal.

