PSG 4-0 Reims: PSG player ratings as Lionel Messi returns to action | Ligue 1 2021-22 

A second half rampage saw PSG secure a comfortable 4-0 victory over Stade Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday evening.

The big news in the lead-up to the game was Lionel Messi's return to full fitness but the Argentina international was only named among the substitutes.

Both sides started the game brightly and fashioned good chances but it was PSG who broke the deadlock just before the break.

Marco Veratti was in the right place at the right time to take advantage of a rebound that fell to him in the area. His left-footed shot from 17 yards gave Predrag Rajkovic no chance as it went in off the left post.

Sergio Ramos doubled PSG's lead just past the hour mark with his first goal in PSG's colors. In typical style, he pounced on a loose ball in the area and reacted fastest to the rebound from Rajkovic's save.

Lionel Messi replaced compatriot Angel di Maria a minute later and had a hand in his side's third goal. His precise pass found Veratti on the edge of the area whose shot went in off Wout Faes for an unfortunate own goal.

Danilo completed the rout with a right-footed shot from the edge of the area after Kylian Mbappe teed him up perfectly.

The victory moves PSG 11 points clear of Nice at the summit ahead of the top-of-the-table clash between the two sides next week. Here is a rundown of how Mauricio Pochettino's players fared in the game.

PSG player ratings against Reims

Keylor Navas - 7/10

Keylor Navas was largely untested for most of the game but was on hand to make smart saves when he was called upon.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

The Portugal international was limited in his attacking contribution but put in a decent shift in his primary defensive duties.

Sergio Ramos - 8/10

The battle-hardened veteran made his first start in two months but did not miss a step in a gargantuan display. His impact at both ends of the field was immense and saw him break his duck for the French giants.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

Marquinhos did not have much defending to do in a game that his side controlled. He still weighed in with two clearances and had a pass accuracy of 96.6%.

Thilo Kehrer - 7/10

Thilo Kehrer was more attack-minded than his full-back partner. He made two tackles and failed to hit the target with his sole shot on the night.

Danilo - 8.5/10

Danilo gave a complete performance that saw him cover almost every blade of grass. The Portugal international was everywhere in both boxes and capped a fine display by scoring the final goal.

Marco Verratti - 8.5/10

It was another majestic display from Verratti in the middle of the park. His distribution helped PSG control proceedings from start to finish and he also opened the scoring with a lovely finish.

Leandro Paredes - 8/10

Paredes covered more ground defensively and made seven tackles in an action-packed midfield performance.

Kylian Mbappe - 8.5/10

The France international was busy throughout the 77 minutes he spent on the field but unfortunately did not find the back of the net. He provided the assist for Danilo's goal before being replaced by Julian Draxler.

Mauro Icardi - 7/10

Icardi's shot was deflected into the net for PSG's third goal and he also saw a late goal ruled out for offside.

Angel di Maria - 6/10

Angel di Maria was far from his best on the night and did not perform at his usual standards. He made way for a returning Lionel Messi in the 63rd minute.

Substitutes

Lionel Messi - 6.5/10

Lionel Messi made a return to action for PSG

The Argentine is still working his way back to full fitness and saw 27 minutes of action against Reims. He created two chances in the time he spent on the field, one of which led to his side's third goal.

Julian Draxler - 5.5/10

Julian Draxler came on when the game had practically been won. He ended the match with a 95% pass accuracy.

Ander Herrera - 5.5/10

Also Read Article Continues below

The former Manchester United man spent 13 minutes on the field but still managed to create a chance that was not converted.

Edited by Prem Deshpande