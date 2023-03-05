PSG 4-2 Nantes: Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe becomes the Parisians' all-time leading scorer with 201 goals | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a dramatic 4-2 win over Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, March 4. The result made it a dominant 11 wins and two draws in 13 games at home for the champions.

The Parisians entered this contest on the back of two crucial wins in Ligue 1. They won 4-3 at home against Lille thanks to a stoppage-time free-kick by Lionel Messi, followed by a comfortable 3-0 win away at Marseille. However, these victories were marred by injuries as Christophe Galtier continued to struggle with a thin squad.

However, he fielded a competitive lineup for the game, featuring a blend of youth and experience.

PSG made a lovely start to the game with free-flowing passing allowing them to find acres of space between Nantes' defensive lines. They moved the ball around well and grabbed the lead after an intricate move. Nuno Mendes crossed the ball into the box, which took a deflection before falling to Messi, who scored with a first-time shot.

The Parisians grabbed their second a few minutes later, as Jaouen Hadjam was forced into scoring an own goal in the 17th minute, under pressure from Nordi Mukiele. Nantes, however, were no pushovers as they created multiple chances despite having just 34% of the ball in the first period. They attempted five shots, hitting the target thrice and were rewarded for their persistence.

Ludovic Blas cut into PSG's lead with a goal in the 31st minute as Hadjam made up for his previous error with an assist. Ignatius Ganago then silenced the Parc des Princes in the 38th minute following an assist from Florent Mollet. After a breathtaking half of football, PSG and Nantes were tied 2-2 at half-time.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



Level at the break, a big second 45 will be needed to win this match.



#Ligue1 I #PSGFCN HALF-TIME: Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Nantes. ⏸️Level at the break, a big second 45 will be needed to win this match. HALF-TIME: Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Nantes. ⏸️Level at the break, a big second 45 will be needed to win this match.#Ligue1 I #PSGFCN https://t.co/CiuxmBLw5L

The Parisians made a good start to the second period as well, controlling the tempo of the game by keeping the ball in Nantes' half. They grabbed the lead on the hour-mark as Kylian Mbappe played a lovely cross into the box which was headed in by an unmarked Danilo Pereira to make it 3-2.

There was drama a few minutes later as PSG were awarded a penalty. However, the infringement was deemed to be outside the box and a free-kick was given instead. The hosts' injury troubles compounded as both Mukiele and Marquinhos were subbed off after going down towards the end of the game.

Mbappe secured all three points for the hosts in stoppage time as he used his body well to shield the ball after receiving a pass from Timothee Pembele. He then scored what was his 201st goal for PSG, overtaking Edinson Cavani to become the Parisians' all-time top scorer as they secured a 4-2 win.

B/R Football @brfootball 201 GOALS.



KYLIAN MBAPPÉ BECOMES PSG’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER AT 24 YEARS OLD 🥂 201 GOALS.KYLIAN MBAPPÉ BECOMES PSG’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER AT 24 YEARS OLD 🥂 https://t.co/WqrKZavDoO

With that said, let's take a look at the hosts' player ratings from the game.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 5.5/10

Donnarumma had a poor finish to the first half as he made an error that allowed Nantes to equalize just before the interval. He made three saves throughout the course of the game.

Danilo Pereira - 8/10

Pereira played well defensively and also contributed on offense. He scored with a composed header in the 60th minute to restore PSG's lead. He won all five of his duels, making two clearances, two interceptions and two tackles. Pereira also passed the ball with 96% accuracy.

Sergio Ramos - 6.5/10

Ramos put in a decent performance at the heart of the Parisians' defense, winning two duels. He made five clearances and passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including three long balls.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos put in a solid defensive display but was subbed off with an injury late in the second half. He won three duels, making three clearances, two blocks and two tackles in the process. He also played one key pass and one long ball.

Nordi Mukiele - 6.5/10

Mukiele had a good game on the right flank but was forced off with an injury midway through the second half. He won four of his eight duels, making two tackles and one interception. He also played one key pass.

Vitinha - 6/10

Vitinha looked off the pace in this game as he won just two of his nine duels, failing to complete a single dribble or cross. He played one key pass and two long balls.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6.5/10

Zaire-Emery continues to go from strength to strength with another decent performance tonight.

Fabian Ruiz - 7/10

Ruiz had a busy evening in midfield as he had a game-high 131 touches of the ball. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including two key passes and one long ball. He also completed two dribbles and won five duels.

Nuno Mendes - 7.5/10

Mendes was lively, bombing down the left wing and creating a chance for PSG's opener scored by Messi. He won four of his five duels, making three tackles in the process. Mendes also fired one shot on target.

Lionel Messi - 8/10

Messi looked sharp in the final third as he scored in the 12th minute to give the Parisians the lead. He also attempted another shot later in the period that whizzed over the bar. He attempted a total of seven shots, hitting the target four times. Messi completed eight dribbles, won eight duels and played two key passes.

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

Mbappe put in a strong performance on a special night on which he became PSG's all-time top scorer with a goal in the 92nd minute. He played one key pass, one cross and two long balls. Mbappe also won six duels and completed four dribbles.

SPORTbible @sportbible BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has become PSG's all-time top scorer.



201 goals in 247 games 🤯 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has become PSG's all-time top scorer.201 goals in 247 games 🤯 https://t.co/wHrLvhDW7I

Substitutes

Carlos Soler - 6.5/10

Soler replaced the injured Mukiele in the second half and helped his team close out the game.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu - 6.5/10

The youngster replaced the injured Marquinhos and played well.

Timothee Pembele - 7/10

Although Pembele came on with just four minutes of normal time left to play, he provided an assist for Mbappe's landmark goal which sealed the win for the Parisians.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes