PSG 4-3 Troyes: Parisians' Player Ratings as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe star in a seven-goal thriller | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 4-3 win over Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, October 29. The result sees the hosts extend their lead over Marseille at the summit to five points.

The Parisians entered this contest on the back of three wins and two draws in their last five games across competitions. They smashed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 in their last game in the UEFA Champions League with their superstar trio all getting on the scoresheet.

Christophe Galtier fielded a strong lineup that included Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

PSG made a poor start to the game as they found themselves trailing to Troyes inside the opening five minutes. Rony Lopes played the ball to Mama Balde, who made no mistake as he made it 1-0 to the visitors after three minutes. The hosts were stunned into action as they played sharper passes and made precise movements following the goal.

They were rewarded for their efforts as Carlos Soler rounded the 'keeper and scored the equalizer to make it 1-1 after 24 minutes. Neymar provided an assist for the goal as PSG went into the break tied 1-1 with Troyes.

Both teams made a blistering start to the second half as they both scored inside 10 minutes from the restart. Mama Balde added a second goal as he scored after 52 minutes following an assist from Wilson Odobert. Lionel Messi then produced a moment of magic as he smashed the ball into the goal from nearly 30 yards out. Sergio Ramos provided a rare assist for the goal.

PSG shifted gears seamlessly as theie second equalizer seemed to propel them onto a higher level. Messi then turned provider as he provided an assist for Neymar to make it 3-2 after 62 minutes. Mbappe then stepped up and converted a penalty as the Parisians made it 4-2 after 77 minutes.

Ante Palaversa grabbed a late goal for Troyes as they made it 4-3 after 88 minutes. However, Troyes could not prevent PSG from winning the game as they remained at the top of the table, extending their lead to five points.

With that said, let's take a look at how their players fared.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

Donnarumma had a mixed night as he made two saves and two punch clearances but conceded three goals.

Nordi Mukiele - 6.5/10

Mukiele had a decent game on defense. He won nine of his 14 duels and made four tackles, three interceptions and one clearance.

Sergio Ramos - 6.5/10

Ramos had a decent game overall as he provided an assist for Messi's stunning equalizer to make it 2-2. He won four of his seven duels and made two clearances and three tackles. He also played one key pass and one accurate long ball.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

Kimpembe had a decent game in defense. He won his only duel and blocked two shots and made one clearance and one interception.

Juan Bernat - 6.5/10

Bernat looked lively on the left flank and often ventured forward when given the opportunity. He won one of his two duels and blocked one shot and made one clearance. He also played two key passes.

Carlos Soler - 7/10

Soler showed great awareness as he rounded the goalkeeper to make it 1-1 midway through the first period. He also earned the penalty that saw Mbappe make it 4-2 late in the game.

Marco Verratti - 8/10

Verratti had a great game in midfield as he made things happen with the ball at his feet. He played 96 passes with 94% accuracy, including three key passes and three long balls. He won eight of his 11 duels, making five tackles and one interception in the process.

Vitinha - 7/10

Vitinha put in a decent performance as he looked sharp in midfield. He won six of his 11 duels and played one key pass and two accurate long balls. He also made six tackles and one interception.

Lionel Messi - 8/10

Messi scored a scorching goal to draw PSG level at 2-2 in the second period. He also provided an assist for Neymar to put them ahead shortly after scoring. Messi also played two key passes and five accurate long balls.

Neymar - 8.5/10

Neymar displayed brilliant skill on the ball as he dribbled it with confidence and also contributed in front of goal. He scored one goal and provided one assist. He also played two key passes, one accurate cross and two accurate long balls.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Mbappe had a decent game for PSG as he scored a late penalty to seal the victory for his side. He attempted five shots, with two on target, two blocked and one wide of the mark.

Substitutes

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

Marquinhos came on to replace Kimpembe and put in a decent performance.

Fabian Ruiz - 6.5/10

Ruiz replaced Vitinha and had a good game for PSG.

Renato Sanches - 6.5/10

Sanches replaced Soler for the last 15 minutes and played a decent game.

Nuno Mendes & Pablo Sarabia - N/A

The pair came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

