PSG 5-0 Auxerre: 5 Hits and Flops as Mbappe, Soler, and Hakimi all score in a resounding win | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated AJ Auxerre 5-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday, November 13.

PSG came into this contest having secured a late 2-1 win away at Lorient in the league in their last outing. Neymar and Danilo Pereira scored the two goals in that game as the Parisians maintained their three-point lead at the top of the table.

Christophe Galtier made three changes to the XI that started the previous game. Nordi Mukiele, Carlos Soler, and Lionel Messi were brought into the lineup for this match.

PSG made a strong start to the game and looked sharp going forward as they cut through Auxerre's defense like a knife through butter. They created multiple early chances as most of their quality moves started from the left flank. The hosts opened the scoring after 11 minutes as Kylian Mbappe scored his 12th of the season. Nuno Mendes provided an assist for the goal.

The hosts kept nearly two-thirds of the possession in the first period but attempted fewer shots than Auxerre. PSG hit the target just once in two attempts but managed to score from it. The visitors, too, shot with 50% accuracy for their four shots. However, they were unable to get past a determined Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

After a half of exciting football, PSG led Auxerre 1-0 at the interval.

PSG turned on the style as soon as the took to the pitch for the second half as they scored to make it 2-0 just six minutes after the restart. Mendes provided his second assist of the evening as he set up Carlos Soler, who finished well. Soler then carried the chain forward as he provided an assist for Achraf Hakimi to make it 3-0.

Galtier then turned to his bench and brought Neymar, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos off as he looked to give his squad players some key minutes. His decision to make the changes bore fruit for the hosts as the substitutes scored two goals. Renato Sanches first saw his powerful strike nestle in the goal via the post, while Hugo Ekitike capitalized on an error to make it 5-0.

The Parisians only slowed down in the dying embers and held on to secure a huge win. With that said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Mendes set the pace for the rest of the game as he began the contest with several darting runs forward on the left flank. He provided an early assist for Mbappe to put his team ahead after just 11 minutes. Mendes also set up Carlos Soler for his side's second goal in the second half.

Mendes won five of his seven duels and made two tackles and one interception. He also completed one successful dribble.

#4. Flop - Benoit Costil (Auxerre)

Costil had a night to forget as he faced six shots on target from PSG's players but made just one save. He was also fortunate that the hosts hit the woodwork once via Lionel Messi as well.

Granted, he could not do much as the hosts are an attacking force to be reckoned with. However, his efforts while diving for shots lacked conviction as he seemed to have accepted defeat after just the first goal.

#3. Hit - Hugo Ekitike (PSG)

Ekitike came on in the 75th minute and played one of the smoothest and classiest cameos you will see this season. He had just 14 touches of the ball and played nine passes with 100% accuracy. He scored with his only shot on target after winning the ball from Janvier, who had taken a loose touch. Ekitike also provided an assist for Sanches' goal.

#2. Flop - Julian Jeanvier (Auxerre)

Jeanvier had a decent first half as Auxerre managed to somehow keep the hosts' lead down to just one goal. However, he fell off rather drastically and made an error in the second half as well. He failed to win a single duel and made just two clearances.

#1. Hit - Carlos Soler (PSG)

Soler made his team tick with his wonderful passing range and ability to time his late runs into the box to perfection. He scored one goal and provided an assist for another in a well-rounded display in today's game.

