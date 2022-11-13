PSG 5-0 Auxerre: Player Ratings as the Parisians put in a five-star show heading into the World Cup break | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hammered AJ Auxerre 5-0 at home in Ligue 1 on Sunday, November 13. The result ensures that the hosts will head into the break with a five-point lead at the top of the table.

PSG entered this game on the back of five wins in as many games across competitions. They left it late to secure a 2-1 away win at Lorient last time out in the league as Danilo Pereira grabbed a late winner.

Christophe Galtier's men were three points clear of surprise package RC Lens prior to kick-off. He fielded a strong lineup featuring all their stars as the Parisians looked to go into the break on a winning note.

PSG made a bright start to the game as they controlled the tempo by keeping possession of the ball for extended spells of time. Their midfielders passed the ball well and used the pace offered by wide-men to create chances from the wings. Kylian Mbappe handed his side the ideal start as he scored to make it 1-0 after 11 minutes. Nuno Mendes assisted in the goal.

The hosts were on the front foot for the majority of the first period as they kept 64% possession. This allowed PSG to create chances as they attempted two shots and scored from one of those. Auxerre, on the other hand, attempted four shots with two on target, forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into making saves.

Despite a fairly entertaining first half, the teams did not score more than the solitary goal as PSG led Auxerre 1-0 at the break.

The Parisians picked up where they left off at the end of the first half as they came out for the second with all guns blazing. Mendes notched his second assist of the game as he set up Carlos Soler to score just six minutes after the restart. Soler then turned provider himself as he assisted Achraf Hakimi to extend PSG's lead to 3-0 after 57 minutes.

Galtier then turned to his bench as he made multiple changes in quick succession. Renato Sanches, Presnel Kimpembe and Pablo Sarabia were all given minutes as we head into the break for the FIFA World Cup. The substitutes then came to the party as Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike both scored in the closing stages to make it 5-0.

PSG held on to secure an impressive win. With that said, let's take a look at their player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7.5/10

Donnarumma made a sharp start and showed that by making two good saves early in the game. He made another save in the second half and did well to earn his clean sheet.

Achraf Hakimi - 7.5/10

Hakimi was lively on the right flank as he made several runs up and down the pitch to support his team on both ends of the field. He scored to make it 3-0 after 57 minutes with a well-taken shot. He won two duels, made two tackles and one clearance.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

Pereira made a good start to the game as he played between Mukiele and Ramos. He won three duels, played two accurate long balls and made three clearances and two interceptions.

Nordi Mukiele - 7/10

Mukiele made a strong start to the game and looked composed in defense. He won five of his 10 duels and made two clearances and one tackle. He also played two accurate long balls.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

Sergio Ramos started strong and was solid at the back. He won three of his four duels and made five clearances. He also played four accurate long balls.

Nuno Mendes - 8/10

Mendes looked lively going forward and was highly involved in PSG's attacking moves. He provided an assist for his team's opening goal. He provided another assist for his team's second. He also won five of his six goals and made two tackles.

Carlos Soler - 8/10

Soler passed the ball around with precision and looked lively in midfield. He scored one goal and provided an assist shortly after in an encouraging display. He played one key pass, one cross, and two long balls.

Marco Verratti - 6.5/10

Verratti distributed the ball well and his movement allowed PSG to create space in midfield. He played six accurate long balls and won two duels, making two tackles and one block.

Lionel Messi - 7.5/10

Messi played a lovely dinked pass that sparked the Parisians' move for the first goal. He attempted two shots and hit the woodwork once with a low shot towards the bottom-left corner. Messi also played one key pass and three accurate long balls.

Neymar - 6.5/10

Neymar looked sharp on the offensive end and used his passing and dribbling skills to help his team's cause. He played two key passes and two accurate long balls but was unable to attempt a shot. He won four duels and also made one tackle.

Kylian Mbappe - 7.5/10

Mbappe opened the scoring for his team after 11 minutes with a composed finish. He won two duels, completed two dribbles and also played one accurate cross.

Substitutes

Renato Sanches - 7.5/10

Sanches replaced Soler in the second period and grabbed a goal after coming on.

Pablo Sarabia - 6.5/10

Sarabia replaced Messi and put in a good performance.

Hugo Ekitike - 8/10

Ekitike came on for just the final quarter of an hour but made a huge impact. He scored one goal and provided an assist in just 15 minutes on the pitch since coming on.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

Kimpembe replaced Ramos and put in a good performance.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6.5/10

Zaire-Emery came on late in the game and put in a decent cameo.

