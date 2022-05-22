PSG 5-0 Metz: Parisians' Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria put on a masterclass to relegate the visitors | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated FC Metz 5-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, May 21. Defeat for the visitors meant they were relegated from the league.

PSG entered this contest on the back of a comfortable 4-0 win over Montpellier in their last game. Having already secured the title, they were keen to end the season with a win at home.

Metz, on the other hand, edged Angers 1-0 in a tightly-contested game in their last outing. They needed to match AS Saint-Etienne's result to qualify for the relegation play-offs - their only hope of returning to Ligue 1 next season. However, St. Etienne drew 1-1 against Nantes to get into the relegation play-offs.

The pre-match proceedings came as a huge relief to the home fans. Kylian Mbappe announced that he has signed a new contract to remain in Paris until 2025. The forward and club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi walked onto the pitch to display a jersey saying "Mbappe 2025".

"I hope that I will continue to do what I prefer to with you all… and win titles together! Thanks a lot". Kylian Mbappé: "I'm really happy to continue the adventure here at Paris Saint-Germain. To stay in Paris, my city".

France's prodigal son sent the Parisian crowd into raptures after he opened the scoring in the 25th minute. He was assisted by Angel Di Maria, who is set to leave the club following the expiration of his contract this summer. Mbappe was seen bowing down to Di Maria's quality after a lovely pass.

Kylian Mbappe doubled PSG's lead just three minutes later, assisted by another Argentine. This time it was Lionel Messi who played him through on goal with a beautiful pass. It took the Frenchman's goal tally to 27 for the season, comfortably securing his fourth-consecutive Golden Boot in Ligue 1.

2 goals for @KMbappe in the first 30 minutes. Might be a good time to ask for a pay rise.

PSG were on the scoresheet soon after, as Di Maria provided his second assist of the night. Neymar reacted before the goalkeeper and lifted the ball over the onrushing Marc-Aurele Caillard to make it 3-0.

The hosts continued to play silky attacking football despite being comfortably on top. Their front four began pulling out some tricks, flicks, and backheels as they toyed with Metz's defense. However, they did not score their fourth after missing some glorious chances.

The sides went into the break with the Parisians up 3-0.

Mbappe continued to dominate the game as he completed his hat-trick soon after the restart. After a darting run towards the box, he was helped by a mistake by Boubakar Kouyate, who allowed the ball to be stolen from him. Mbappe then coolly rounded the keeper and tapped into an empty net to make it 4-0.

PSG kept attacking and carved out several chances as the game progressed. Di Maria finally got on the scoresheet to make it 5-0 after 67 minutes. He received warm applause from the home crowd and all his teammates rushed to celebrate with him. The Argentine was in tears of gratitude as the moment overwhelmed him.

The Parisians played a calmer game in the final 10 minutes after Mauricio Pochettino made five changes to the side. They saw out the game and secured a 5-0 win.

That said, let's take a look at their player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Keylor Navas - 6.5/10

Navas was decent in PSG's goal as he put in a strong performance. He made one save and kept a clean sheet.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos had a slow start to the game, mainly because Metz did not attack much. However, he was solid in defense, winning three of his four duels.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

Ramos made a positive start to the encounter and held his position as PSG's last man very well. He made two clearances, one interception and one tackle.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

Kimpembe started the game in the left-back spot and ventured forward at every opportunity he got. He had a decent game overall.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

Hakimi looked sharp on the right wing as he made several sprints up the pitch to aid his side in attack. He played three accurate long balls and won five of his six ground duels.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

He made a nearly flawless start to the game in terms of his passing. He completed a stunning 76 out of 77 passes at 99% accuracy.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

Verratti was close to his best as he combined well with Di Maria and Hakimi on PSG's right flank. He had a passing accuracy of 95%. He won six out of his attempted nine ground duels and made one interception and two tackles.

Angel Di Maria - 9.5/10

Di Maria was at his flamboyant best as he ran the show in his last game for the club. He provided two assists and scored for himself in a stunning display in his final game for the club.

PSG gave Di Maria a guard of honor as he subbed off in his last game for PSG

Neymar - 7.5/10

Neymar continued in his rich vein of scoring form as he bagged a goal in the first half. It was his 100th goal for the club in all competitions. He was booked in the second half for an argument and was subbed off soon after.

Lionel Messi - 8/10

Messi began the game sharply and played a perfectly weighted pass for Mbappe's second goal. He played four key passes and attempted three shots, all of which were off target.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

PSG announced Mbappe's contract renewal at the stadium before kick-off. He celebrated the occasion in style as he netted a brace in the first half. He scored a good goal to complete his hat-trick in the second half.

HAT TRICK FOR MBAPPE What a day it's been for him

Substitutes

Ander Herrera - 6.5/10

Herrera replaced Di Maria and put in a decent performance. He completed 11 of his attempted 12 passes and made one key pass.

Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alexandre Letellier & Thilo Kehrer - N/A

All four of them came on late in the game when PSG were already 5-0 up.

Edited by Aditya Singh