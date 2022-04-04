PSG 5-1 Lorient: 5 Talking Points as the Parisians run riot | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) thrashed Lorient 5-1 at the Parc des Princes in game week 30.

Neymar opened the scoring for the hosts in the 12th minute. The Brazilian international slotted one past Matthieu Dreyer following a brilliant pass by Kylian Mbappe to set him up. Mbappe doubled his side's advantage in the 28th minute. The Frenchman slotted one low after skimming his way through the box.

Terem Moffi pulled one back for the visitors as he capitalized on an error by Achraf Hakimi at the back. The 22-year-old swooped in before Gianluigi Donnarumma could react. Mbappe scored once again in the 67th minute.

This time, a low shot from outside the box stunned Dreyer. Lionel Messi also grabbed a goal as he slotted one into the roof of the net following some neat work by Mbappe in the box to set him up.

Neymar capped off the night with his second as he scored PSG's fifth of the night in the 90th minute of the game.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



#PSGFCL ⏱ 3 more points after an amazing performance from the team! ⏱ 3 more points after an amazing performance from the team! ❤️💙#PSGFCL https://t.co/kG3fgsVBfy

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Lionel Messi ends his drought

Lionel Messi ends his league drought in style.

Lionel Messi ended his Ligue 1 goalscoring drought in some fashion. The Argentinian grabbed PSG's fourth goal of the night. Messi smashed one into the roof of the net after some brilliant work by Mbappe in the box to set him up.

This was just Messi's third league goal. The last time he scored was back against Lille, on February 7 this year. He has been quite unlucky, hitting the woodwork on numerous occasions.

But he finally found a breakthrough against Lorient. Messi also won four duels, made two recoveries, completed three dribbles and created one chance throughout the game.

#4 PSG look shaky at the back

Achraf Hakimi made an error that led to a goal.

PSG conceded a goal which was caused by an error at the back yet again. The culprit this time was Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan international was caught in a huge mix-up at the back. Hakimi made a back pass to Marquinhos who in turn did not commit, thinking Gianluigi Donnarumma was taking over. But in the meantime, Terem Moffi swooped in and scored Lorient's only goal of the game.

PSG have conceded four errors leading to an opposing goal in their last six matches in all competitions. They lack focus at the back. Pochettino's side even paid the price for their lapses against Real Madrid and despite that, they have not been able to straighten out their act.

#3 Neymar ran riot on the flank

Neymar was impressive for PSG.

Neymar was too good for PSG on the night. The Brazilian scored a brace for the hosts. He opened the scoring for the Ligue 1 leaders and put the finishing touches on a fine performance by Pochettino's side as he scored the fifth and final goal. His link-up play with Kylian Mbappe was enthralling.

Neymar won seven duels, made three recoveries, won two tackles, created five chances and completed four dribbles throughout the game. He was absolutely clinical in front of goal and looked threatening every time he pulled clear.

#2 Magnificent front three

Paris Saint-Germain's magnificent three.

The front three were on fire against Lorient. Messi, Mbappe and Neymar got their names on the scoresheet. Fans have long waited to see them hammer down the opposition teams.

Mbappe set up both goals for Neymar. The Frenchman also set up Messi for his third league goal of the season.

The way they combined upfront was mesmerizing. Their chemistry was clearly visible on the night. The trio have had their moments in the past but it is now reflecting on the scoresheet as well.

If they keep performing the way they did against Lorient, the scoreline will look more and more emphatic.

#1 Kylian Mbappe dazzles for PSG

Kylian Mbappe was PSG's star performer.

Kylian Mbappe was on a whole different level against Lorient. The PSG forward was no match for the visitors.

The Frenchman scored a brace and set up the other three goals. For his first, he fired a shot into the bottom left corner after receiving the ball from Idrissa Gueye.

But his second goal was even better. Mbappe drilled one low from outside the box after beating his man.

Mbappe won nine duels, completed seven dribbles, made one recovery and created four chances throughout the game. He even hit the woodwork once. All in all, it was a perfect game for the Frenchman.

Edited by Alan John