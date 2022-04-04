PSG 5-1 Lorient: Parisians Player Ratings as Messi, Mbappe and Neymar rattle the visitors | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) thrashed Lorient 5-1 at the Parc des Princes thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian forward opened the scoring for the hosts in the 12th minute. Mbappe brilliantly slid in a ball for Neymar to slam one past Matthieu Dreyer. The Frenchman doubled his side's advantage in the 28th minute. He slammed one low after streamlining his way through the box.

Terem Moffi pulled one back for the visitors following the restart. The 22-year-old took advantage of a mix-up between Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi at the back. Moffi swooped in before Gianluigi Donnarumma could react. Mbappe scored once again to regain their two-goal advantage. This time, a low piledriver from outside the box past Dreyer.

Lionel Messi also grabbed himself a goal as he slotted one into the roof of the net following some neat work by Mbappe in the box to set him up.

Neymar capped the night with his second as he scored PSG's fifth of the night in the 90th minute of the game.

On that note, here's a look at PSG's player ratings for the game:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Gianluigi Donnarumma did not have much to do throughout the game as much of the action unfolded on the opposite end. But he could have been more proactive during the instance which led to the only goal PSG conceded on the night.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

Achraf Hakimi was the main culprit of the error that lead to Lorient's goal. The Moroccan international was caught in a huge mix-up at the back. Hakimi made a back pass to Marquinhos, who in turn didn't commit thinking Donnarumma would step in. But in the meantime, Moffi swooped in and scored. Apart from that, he was astute defensively. He even made up for the mess by assisting Mbappe's second of the night.

Marquinhos- 6/10

Marquinhos' inconsistent run of performances continues. The Brazilian looked lost at the back. He also lacked communication or else he could have prevented Moffi's goal. Marquinhos was eventually taken off in favour of Sergio Ramos.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

Presnel Kimpembe had a much better game when compared to his partner. He looked to be in much more control of the situation. He did well reading the game and neutralized everything that came down his way.

Nuno Mendes- 7.5/10

Nuno Mendes was a threat every time he advanced higher up the pitch. The 19-year-old won six duels, made seven recoveries, won three tackles, made two interceptions and created one chance throughout the game. Mendes provided an additional outlet moving forward.

Danilo Periera- 7/10

Danilo Pereira maintained the tempo in the centre of the pitch. The Portuguese international was a vital piece in linking the attack and defence. Pereira completed the most number of passes (81) throughout his stay on the pitch with an accuracy of 95%.

Leandro Paredes - 6/10

Leandro Paredes was having a decent game but unfortunately, his night was cut short. The Argentinian international had to be subbed off on the brink of half-time as he struggled with some groin injury.

Idrissa Gueye - 8/10

Idrissa Gueye enjoyed his time in the centre of the park. The Senegalese midfielder setup Mbappe for his first goal of the game. Gueye won six duels, made five recoveries, won one tackle, made three interceptions and completed one dribble throughout the game.

Lionel Messi - 8.5/10

Lionel Messi ended his Ligue 1 goalscoring drought as he placed one in the roof of the net to beat Dreyer. La Pulga finally overcame his tough luck to find the net against Lorient.

Messi also won four duels, made two recoveries, completed three dribbles and created one chance throughout the game.

Kylian Mbappe - 10/10

Kylian Mbappe was PSG's star performer.

Kylian Mbappe was a level above the rest. He was too hot for the visitors to handle as he dangled around their backline with utmost ease. The Frenchman scored a brace and assisted three goals for PSG.

Mbappe won nine duels, completed seven dribbles, made one recovery and created four chances throughout the game. He even hit the woodwork once. All in all, it was a perfect game for the Frenchman.

Neymar - 9/10

Neymar bagged himself a brace against Lorient. He opened the scoring and rounded off the win with the last goal of the game for PSG. His link-up play with Mbappe was a treat to watch.

Neymar won seven duels, made three recoveries, won two tackles, created five chances and completed four dribbles throughout the game. His clinical prowess was on display against Lorient.

Ratings of PSG substitutes

Giorginio Wijnaldum - 6/10

Giorginio Wijnaldum came on for Paredes. The Dutch international did not have much say in the game as he played a supporting role in the midfield.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

Sergio Ramos' presence instilled a sense of stability at the back. PSG started playing with a lot more confidence and looked more balanced while building from the back.

Thilo Kehrer- N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.

