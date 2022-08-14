PSG 5-2 Montpellier: 5 talking points as Neymar double guides champions to another comfortable win | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday to continue their winning start to the season.

An own goal from Falaye Sacko opened the floodgates before Neymar doubled the home side's advantage from the spot.

He then made it 3-0 early after the interval but Wahbi Khazri pulled one back for La Paillade just minutes later.

In the 69th minute, Kylian Mbappe was off the mark for the season and Renato Sanches also bagged his debut goal for the Parisians in the closing stages.

There was still time for more goalmouth action, however, as Enzo Mbiayi unleashed a venomous strike into the top corner to reduce Montpellier's deficit further.

It was an action-packed and thoroughly entertaining game, with PSG making it two wins from two in Ligue 1 to climb to the top of the table.

Here are the major talking points from the game:

#5 A night of redemption for Kylian Mbappe

He loves scoring against Montpellier!

Mbappe made his first appearance of the season for PSG tonight and was rocky in the opening stanza. The Frenchman saw his penalty attempt saved by Jonas Omlin and then wasted a chance by hanging on to the ball for too long.

However, he returned from the interval stronger and after probing for a long time, finally got his goal, his 10th against the side.

The 23-year-old stuck out his boot to poke an incoming corner into the net and get his first goal of the season. A redemption for his earlier penalty blunder.

#4 Jonas Omlin was impressive for Montpellier in first half

The Swiss shotstopper denied Mbappe from the spot

PSG were 2-0 ahead at half-time but without Jonas Omlin's fantastic saves, could've held a bigger lead. The Swiss international was fabulous in the opening stanza.

His first major piece of action was keeping out Mbappe's penalty by guessing the right direction and parrying it away. Just minutes later, he stopped Messi's fearsome free-kick that was on target too.

Following another two minutes or so, Omlin saved another long-range attempt from the Argentine. Thus, he completed a hat-trick of crucial interventions to keep the scoreline respectable for Montpellier.

However, the goalkeeper had no luck with Neymar's spot-kick and conceded thrice more after the break, kind of eclipsing much of his hard work and heroics from earlier on.

#3 Neymar is unstoppable

The Brazilian has five goals in three games this season

With five goals in the new season already, Neymar is currently on fire. He bagged two goals on the night and was only denied a hat-trick by VAR.

The Brazilian opened his account for the evening from the spot by sending Omlin the wrong way and doubled his tally early after the restart.

He seemed to have bagged a hat-trick late on but his goal was ruled out for offside play by Presnel Kimpembe, cutting short his celebrations.

Nonetheless, it was another eye-catching display from the former Barcelona ace. He had also scored twice in their Trophee des Champions win over Nantes and one on the opening day of the league. What a fantastic start to the season for him!

#2 Falaye Sacko had a nightmare

The Malian player made two big mistakes

PSG struck twice in the first half and Falaye Sacko was responsible for both as the defender was rattled by the home side's attacking game.

He opened the scoring for the Parisians by inadvertently netting the ball into his own (empty) net when Mbappe tried to cut back into the box.

The Malian then conceded their second penalty with a handball inside the box while locking horns with Messi for possession.

It was a nightmare period in the game for Sacko, who although found his footing after the break, couldn't stop them from scoring further.

#1 PSG don't need Marcus Rashford

The Parisiens are a well-drilled unit

PSG have been linked with Marcus Rashford recently. It was reported by Times journalist Duncan Castles that the Ligue 1 champions are seriously considering making a two-year contract offer.

Talks between the Manchester United star and the club were positive but Saturday's performance was another reminder that PSG don't need an attacker.

Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi all had a role to play in this victory, and Rashford doesn't stand a chance of breaking into this frontline.

Castles had reported that PSG are looking to build a front-two between him and Mbappe, but the the 'MNM' frontline are in top gear right now.

At best, Rashford would be a backup option for Mbappe if a transfer indeed materializes. Otherwise, the French side's attack is adequate and looks frightening right now.

