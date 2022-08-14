PSG 5-2 Montpellier: Parisians' Player Ratings as Neymar nets a brace in another stunning display | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) saw off Montpellier 5-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, August 13.

PSG saw off Clermont Foot with a 5-0 scoreline in their last game. Their forwards ran the show despite Kylian Mbappe not being involved. However, manager Christophe Galtier had him at his disposal and fielded him in the starting XI.

PSG started the game as expected, keeping possession of the ball for large amounts of time. As a result, they created several more chances than Montpellier, who struggled to get out of thier own half.

The hosts were awarded a penalty for handball in the 22nd minute following a VAR review. Mbappe stepped up but his low shot was well saved by Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin. However, PSG had luck on their side as they eventually grabbed the lead after 39 minutes. Falaye Sacko unfortunately turned the ball into his own net following a driven cross by Mbappe.

PSG were awarded another penalty in the 43rd minute for another handball violation as Lionel Messi tried to wriggle through a tight space. Neymar stepped up to score and make it 2-0. The hosts maintained their lead as they went into the break.

The Parisians came out for the second period with all guns blazing as Neymar made it 3-0 just six minutes after the restart. Wahbi Khazri pulled one goal back for Montpellier in the 58th minute after the linesman kept his flag down. However, it was only a consolation goal.

Kylian Mbappe finally got his name onto the scoresheet in the 69th minute after beating his marker to the ball. Neymar seemed to have bagged his hat-trick shortly after, but his goal was ruled out as Presnel Kimpembe was caught offside in the build-up.

PSG added a fifth goal through Renato Sanches, who scored with just his second touch of the ball after coming on. Montpellier scored a remarkable second consolation goal as Enzo Tchato calmly lifted the ball past the onrushing Donnarumma to make it 5-2.

With 10 goals in two games, PSG's win meant they have now won the first home game of the season for the last 10 seasons in a row. That said, let's take a look at how each player performed.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

Donnarumma had very little to do in the first half as his side dominated possession. However, he nearly made a costly error with a loose pass in the defensive third but Hakimi covered for him. He made two saves and distributed the ball with 91% accuracy.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

The veteran Spaniard made a composed start to the game. He won six of his 12 duels, making two tackles, one interception and one clearance. He also played a remarkable five long balls with 100% accuracy.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

Marquinhos looked composed at the back as he helped his side maintain a high line. However, he did not have much of a say in the proceedings. He made just one clearance and one interception throughout the game.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

Kimpembe occupied wide areas to allow Nuno Mendes to burst forward using his pace and dribbling skills. He won eight of his 12 duels, making four tackles and three interceptions. He also had a stunning 100% accuracy for his 52 passes. Kimpembe was booked in the second period for time-wasting.

Achraf Hakimi - 7.5/10

Hakimi did well to arrive in threatening areas to help PSG advance the ball goalwards. He also tracked back effectively and allowed his markers very little time to rest. He won six of his eight duels and completed two successful dribbles. He also attempted two shots, both off target.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

Vitinha started sharply and put in a decent performance. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including two long balls. He also made one interception and one key pass. He was also booked during the game.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

Verratti used his agility and impressive passing range to near perfection as he controlled the center of the park. He passed the ball with 96% accuracy, including two long balls. Verratti also won nine of his 17 duels.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Mendes made a couple of darting runs into Montpellier's box but failed to create a goalscoring chance for PSG. He won six of his 10 duels and completed two successful dribbles. He also played one accurate cross and long ball each.

Kylian Mbappe - 7.5/10

Mbappe came back into the starting XI after he missed the last game. He missed PSG's first penalty and looked a bit uncertain thereafter, squandering relatively simple scoring chances. He scored just one goal from six shots attempted, four of which were on target. Mbappe also completed two dribbles and won three duels. He also missed a penalty in the first half.

Lionel Messi - 8.5/10

Messi did well to earn PSG's second penalty as he used his exceptional close-control to try and wriggle through tight spaces. He also did well to create space for himself to have a crack at goal. He won seven of his nine duels and completed three dribbles.

Neymar Jr. - 9.5/10

Neymar was a menace for Montpellier's defense, as he used his dribbling and often his physicality to get past them. He stepped up to score from PSG's second spot-kick to make it 2-0. He scored two goals from two shots on target. He also won 11 of his 18 duels and completed four dribbles in a dominant display.

Substitutes

Leandro Paredes - 6.5/10

Paredes came on in the second half and played well. He passed the ball with 100% accuracy, including one key pass. He also blocked one shot.

Renato Sanches - 7/10

He came on as a late-game substitute and scored with just his second touch of the game in the 87th minute.

Nordi Mukiele, Pablo Sarabia & Hugo Ekitike - N/A

They were subbed on late into the game and did not play for enough minutes to warrant a rating.

