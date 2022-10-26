PSG 7-2 Maccabi Haifa: Parisians Player ratings as Messi, Mbappe and Neymar shine on big night | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

PSG thrashed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday to seal their place in the Round of 16 with a game to go.

Braces from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, coupled with goals from Neymar, Carlos Soler and an own goal from Sean Goldberg got the job done for the Parisians.

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar netted in succession as the hosts led 3-0 after 35 minutes before Abdoulaye Seck pulled one back for the visitors. Messi restored their three-goal advantage with a second goal as PSG led 4-1 at the break.

433 @433 PSG hit seven with Messi, Mbappe & Neymar on the scoresheet PSG hit seven with Messi, Mbappe & Neymar on the scoresheet 🔥 https://t.co/ob5UThVEKy

Seck reduced the deficit once again with another header inside the opening five minutes of the second half but PSG responded with three unanswered goals cap off a dominant performance.

Christophe Galtier's side have now cantered into the last 16 in style. They remain atop their group, ahead of Benfica on goal difference. PSG will win the group on matchday six by matching Benfica's result.

On that note, here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

The PSG custodian was well beaten for both of Seck's headers and must be frustrated for not keeping a clean sheet on a dominant night for his team.

Achraf Hakimi - 6.5/10

He got forward well and bagged an assist for Mbappe's second goal. Hakimi had a chance to score one himself early in the second half but lost balance while looking to connect with the cross.

Sergio Ramos - 6/10

The Spaniard wasn't tested enough but didn't look the most comfortable when Haifa pressed.

Marquinhos - 7/10

The Parisians captain passed the ball around well and looked good in the air.

Juan Bernat - 6.5/10

He made some nice forward passes and occasional link-ups with Mbappe on the left.

Fabrian Ruiz - 7/10

An unsung hero on the night, Ruiz was a bull in a China shop in midfield, running around with purpose and putting the pressure on Haifa with his aggression.

Renato Sanches - 6/10

He regained possession a few times to play a key role in stopping Haifa on their tracks, making crunch tackles.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

The Portuguese has certainly improved but still has a long way to go.

Neymar - 8.5/10

The Brazilian scored a wonderful goal and forced the own goal from Sean Goldberg but was eclipsed by his cohorts, Messi and Mbappe, on the night.

Lionel Messi - 10/10

It was another fabulous performance from Messi, who scored and assisted twice to become the first player to score 10+ goals and assists in Europe's top five leagues this season. The 35-year-old has also become the oldest player to score a brace and bag two assists in a Champions League game.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 & 2 - Lionel Messi is the oldest player in UEFA Champions League history to both score twice and assist twice in a game (35 years, 123 days). Multifaceted. 2 & 2 - Lionel Messi is the oldest player in UEFA Champions League history to both score twice and assist twice in a game (35 years, 123 days). Multifaceted. https://t.co/9ZHTTGx4IL

Kylian Mbappe - 10/10

PSG's golden boy followed up his brace against Ajaccio with another one to bring his tally up to 16 goals across competitions. He also bagged two assists on a productive evening.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



92% pass accuracy

36 touches

5/5 ground duels won

3/3 dribbles completed

3 key passes

2 assists

2 shots on target

1 big chance created

1 goal



Showing off. Kylian Mbappe’s game by numbers vs. Maccabi Haifa:92% pass accuracy36 touches5/5 ground duels won3/3 dribbles completed3 key passes2 assists2 shots on target1 big chance created1 goalShowing off. Kylian Mbappe’s game by numbers vs. Maccabi Haifa:92% pass accuracy36 touches5/5 ground duels won3/3 dribbles completed3 key passes2 assists2 shots on target1 big chance created1 goalShowing off. 💫 https://t.co/mCJL7qp6mV

Ratings of PSG substitutes against Maccabi Haifa

Carlos Soler (68' for Sanches) - 8/10

The former Valencia star opened his account for PSG with a confident finish for his team's seventh of the evening.

Warren Zaire-Emery (79' for Vitinha) - 6/10

Without doing much, he set a new record for becoming the youngest player to feature for the Parisians in a Champions League game, at 16 years and seven months.

Hugo Ekitike (79' for Mbappe) - 7/10

He added more flair to an already fearsome attack with his directness, mustering two good shots inside the first two minutes of coming on. Unfortunately, for him, both efforts were saved.

Presnel Kimpembe (79' for Marquinhos) - 4/10

The defender could hardly get involved, as much of the action took place at the other end of the pitch.

Pablo Sarabia (83' for Ruiz) - N/A

He didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Poll : 0 votes